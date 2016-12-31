Carrie Fisher’s Autopsy Finished After Being Put On Hold For Days, Body Sent To The Family

Carrie Fisher’s autopsy has been finalized after days of being put on hold.

The Los Angeles Coroner’s office confirmed to E! News this morning that the examination of Fisher’s remains has been completed and that the body has been released to “a mortuary of the family’s choosing.”

While Fisher’s death certificate has already been issued, with the confirmation that the Star Wars actress had a cardiac arrest, the Coroner’s office is yet to declare the cause of her death. The results of the exam are yet to be revealed to the public. Coroner officials told TMZ that they need to do more tests to determine what caused the death of the actress. An official added that the cause of Fisher’s death is “not obvious.”

The Coroner’s office explained they had to put Carrie Fisher’s autopsy on hold because of the “family’s loss for two.”

“We’re not out to rush the family,” the office shared with us. “We’re giving the family some space. They not only lost Carrie, but lost Debbie too.”

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds are set to be buried side by side at a Los Angeles cemetery in a joint funeral, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Carrie’s brother Todd Fisher said that the family chose that location because that’s where Liberace was buried. Todd also chose a specific spot in the cemetery where Carrie and Debbie are to be buried after seeing hummingbirds landing on it.

“My mother loves hummingbirds, and had hummingbirds in her yard,” he said. “We were going all over the place, and we got to this one place to look at this one thing, these hummingbirds came, and it was just like ‘fait accompli,’ as my mother would say.”

Carrie Fisher, aged 60, died on Tuesday just days after suffering from cardiac arrest while on her flight from London to Los Angeles, just around 15 minutes away before landing to her destination. She reportedly did not have a pulse for several minutes before a a passenger revived her using CPR. She was taken to the hospital but died days later while attached to life support. Her mother, Debbie Reynolds, 84, died a day after due to suspected cardiac arrest.

Todd Fisher claims, however, that his mom didn’t die of a heart attack, she just “left to be with Carrie.”

Todd previously told Entertainment Weekly that her mother said she wanted to be with Carrie before she died.

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds will be featured in an HBO documentary entitled Bright Lights, which will premiere on January 7.

“Remarkably enough, the [Bright Lights] documentary is the greatest tribute you can imagine to both of them,” Todd said.

“This is a beautiful love story to witness in my 58 years,” Todd wrote on Twitter with a drawing of a mother and daughter after Reynold’s passing. “I miss them both so much. Love is everlasting.”

Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds is a documentary that highlights the unique bond between the mother and daughter, whose relationship was forged over decades under the Hollywood spotlight. Most of the documentary was shot a year ago, detailing and chronicling Carrie and Debbie’s many ups and downs — both personally and professionally.

Talking with Variety, HBO Documentary chief and Carrie’s close friend Sheila Nevins said that the Star Wars icon “wanted to make Bright Lights for Debbie and Debbie wanted to make it for Carrie.”

“It’s life with Carrie and Debbie. It’s about both of them trying to stand upright, both having their frailties — age on the one hand and mental illness on the other. It’s a love story about a mother and daughter — they happen to be Carrie and Debbie.”

