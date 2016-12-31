Khloe Kardashian Hurt As Lamar Odom Reconciles With Baby Mama Liza Morales Amid Rehab Stay [Rumor]

Khloe Kardashian is hurt by the supposed fact that Lamar Odom has reconciled with his ex-girlfriend and baby mother, Liza Morales.

According to OK! magazine, as cited by Gossip Cop, the former reality star has been fully supportive of Odom’s decision to seek professional help at a rehab facility, having come to the conclusion that if he doesn’t get his addiction under control now, he’ll face an early death and ultimately leave his kids without a father in their lives.

Since Khloe Kardashian distanced herself from Lamar over the summer, the former NBA player has been leaning on Liza to help him stay strong and committed to the program. With what sources are saying, Lamar is doing tremendously well — so much so that his bonding time with Liza has actually brought them closer again.

With Lamar and Morales getting rather close with one another, Khloe is allegedly feeling a certain way about the couple’s relationship, with OK! magazine claiming that Kardashian is devastated by the news that Lamar is relying on his ex-girlfriend’s support.

“It kills Khloe to see Lamar getting himself healthy under Liza’s influence because that’s something he never did while they were together,” the source notes, stressing that while Khloe Kardashian doesn’t want her ex-husband back, it still hurts to see him with his baby mother again.

Earlier this year, as revealed by Us Weekly, Kardashian was alleged to have cut all ties with Odom, following reports that the former athlete had relapsed on multiple occasions and was beginning to spiral out of control again — even his friends were concerned.

Hearing that left Khloe Kardashian with no other option but to distance herself from Lamar for good. She had sacrificed her work commitments and her relationship with then-boyfriend James Harden just so that she can help Odom make a speedy recovery, and after everything Khloe had done, Lamar had gone against his word and allegedly relapsed.

The drama and the fears of losing Lamar Odom to his ongoing drug battle were too much to deal with for Khloe, who had pleaded with the former basketball player to seek professional help, which he reportedly refused at the time.

Now that many of Lamar’s friends have died from horrendous cases of all sorts of overdoses, he’s been more committed than ever to get his life back on track, OK! concludes, adding that Liza has been a tremendous support to the fragile star, who is heavily relying on his baby mother for moral and physical strength.

While Khloe Kardashian has officially divorced Lamar, it’s said that she still cares about her ex-husband and would want nothing more than for him to overcome his addiction and find peace with himself.

After all, it’s been three years since Odom’s career started to experience its downfall, followed by the breakup with Khloe Kardashian, who, despite having started seeing other people, still checked in on Lamar enough to see whether she could support him with his rehab treatment program.

Kardashian noted in her interviews at the time that supporting Lamar in the first couple of months after their initial split was tremendously hard, taking into consideration that the 37-year-old had allegedly cheated on Khloe with multiple women throughout their marriage together.

As hard as it was, Khloe Kardashian still wouldn’t wish anything bad on Odom and stuck it through for as long as she could — at least until she knew she had done everything she could.

So, while she’s allegedly devastated by the fact that it has taken Liza Morales’ help to get Lamar into rehab and commit himself to the program, she is happy to know that her ex-husband is on the right path to a happier life — one that his children will certainly appreciate.

