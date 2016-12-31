Victoria’s Secret Models Gigi Hadid And Bella Hadid Go To Aspen For New Years And Meet Up With Kourtney Kardashian

Victoria’s Secret model sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid accompanied their mother Yolanda H. Foster and brother Anwar on a family vacation in Aspen Colorado for New Years. Yolanda has been posting photos of all the beauty and taking pictures of her beautiful children as well.

The Victoria’s Secret stunners Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and their family are not the only celebrities visiting Aspen Colorado for New Years, though. Apparently, Aspen has become a hot spot for the rich and famous according to Daily Mail. Kourtney Kardashian met up with the sisters for a little shopping in Aspen.

Kourtney Kardashian was also hanging out with Scott Disick and Paris Hilton during the mass celebrity holiday. It was a time for Victoria’s Secret’s only sisters to meet up with friends and enjoy family as well. Bella and Gigi Hadid seemed to be having a great time.

The Victoria Secret sisters’ mother Yolanda H. Foster seems to be thoroughly enjoying the family vacation, snapping photos of Bella, Gigi, and Anwar Hadid as they walked through the lovely countryside. It will be a vacation to remember for the whole family.

❤The love and loyalty of my family is worth a thousand friends…….. #MyGirls #FamilyTime A photo posted by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Dec 29, 2016 at 4:12pm PST

❤Some Girlfriends are forever…… #MorningWalks #MorningTalks #Girlfriends A photo posted by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Dec 30, 2016 at 11:09am PST

❤Happy………. #MyBabyGirl #Bella A photo posted by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Dec 26, 2016 at 6:30pm PST

❤Through the fire our weaknesses are made strong…….. #Together #MyForever #Angel @bellahadid A photo posted by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Dec 28, 2016 at 9:44pm PST

❤Grateful for natures gift of clarity and inspiration…….. #InnerPeace #Connected #MotherEarth A photo posted by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Dec 29, 2016 at 12:13pm PST

Bella and Gigi Hadid can reflect on a very successful year. Gigi got her Victoria’s Secret Wings and to top it off she has been crowned ‘Model of the Year’ for 2016, according to the Evening Standard. Bella too has had many great experiences this year, walking in shows with her big sister.

Victoria’s Secret wings are just a part of Gigi Hadid’s stunning career. She walks for Versace, Chanel, Diane Von Furstenberg, Elie Saab, Fendi, Miu Miu, Balmain, and Marc Jacobs. Gigi is also the Tommy Girl for Tommy Hilfiger. The Victoria’s Secret angel has graced the covers of Vogue, Allure, and so many others.

Not only is Gigi Hadid the proud wearer of Victoria’s Secret wings, she has also designed her own line of clothing, together with Tommy Hilfiger. The Tommy x Gigi line is a cozy collection of soft and cuddly fabric favorites coupled with a leather bomber jacket and other hot accessories.

Victoria’s Secret model Bella Hadid is following in Gigi Hadid’s footsteps, walking in many of the same shows as her supermodel sister including the Victoria Secret Shows in London and New York. Her career just starting, Bella Hadid is a promising young model.

Gigi Hadid is on a rare vacation away from her handsome heartthrob boyfriend Zayn Malik, formerly of One Direction. The Victoria’s Secret model has been traveling with Zayn whenever their busy schedules permit for most of the year.

Zayn Malik accompanied his Victoria’s Secret angel Gigi Hadid to New York Fashion Week and the London Fashion Week as well. Zayn met with designers and went on outings with his beautiful girlfriend and her model friends.

Zayn Malik also hangs out with Gigi Hadid and her dear friend Taylor Swift. It is probably Gigi’s friendship with Taylor that secured Zayn Malik’s lovely duet with Taylor Swift.

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, and their mother Yolanda Foster are spending time together in Aspen, meeting with friends like Kourtney Kardashian and so many others over the holidays. It is an exciting time for Victoria’s Secret’s first sisters.

Endlessly grateful for all u guys have done for me this past year & always. I’m so excited to share 2017 with you & hope to make you proud x — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) December 28, 2016

Victoria’s Secret models Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid are hanging out with Kourtney Kardashian and bonding with their mom and brother in Aspen Colorado.

