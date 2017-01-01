Missing Alabama Woman Found Dead, Man Confesses To Moving Body, Dodgy About How She Died

A missing Alabama woman has been found dead.

According to Tuscaloosa News, Jeannette Brannon was found in an enclosure near a wooded area behind the home of Charles Sexton. The 30-year-old’s body was clad in plastic and her hands and feet tied up. She had been declared missing for over three weeks by her family.

The 58-year-old man has been charged with her murder. Investigators revealed that Sexton has confessed to moving her body, but has refused to say how she died. Brannon was last seen alive when she attended a party at Charles Sexton’s house on December 6. Authorities are saying that it is most likely the day she died.

Court records are saying the 58-year-old talked about a fight between him and the deceased woman, adding that she accidentally hit her head and was bleeding profusely. Sexton said he fell asleep and when he woke up, the 30-year-old woman was dead. In his version of events, he revealed that was when he wrapped her in plastic and dumped her behind his mobile home. He has changed the story multiple times since then and has a lengthy history of violence against women.

The 58-year-old man has been charged with third-degree violence in 2013 when he threatened a woman with a knife. The case was dismissed for lack of evidence. The same year, another woman filed a complaint that Sexton beat her up. He was instructed to attend 16 sessions of a domestic abuse program.

Missing Alabama woman Jeannette Brannon found dead behind man's home https://t.co/iPzpWR2XxQ pic.twitter.com/0pYdrWxGTC — I Am Trump (@I_AM_Trump_) December 30, 2016

A year before, a woman had sought a restraining order against Sexton after she accused him of burning her house to the ground. She later withdrew her request the following month. He is presently in a county jail with bail set at $75,000. Brannon’s family was informed of the death of the 30-year-old woman and has revealed they “need time to grieve and take time for the information to sink in.”

Brannon was reported missing Friday, December 9. Investigators interviewed friends and checked her phone records, and their suspicions pointed at Sexton. Investigators say they searched Sexton’s residence on Wednesday before he was arrested, adding that he was “cooperative to a point.” A police spokesman confirmed that “someone coming forward with information definitely made a huge break in this case.”

Sexton finished an anger management course in 2010. Documents also show he suffered from medical issues including seizures from a head injury, mental health complications, diabetes and high blood pressure. The court files said he was in terrible shape after a horrific head injury and broken neck which affected his “cognitive impairment.”

Jeannette Brannon is not the first woman to be found on the property of her alleged killer. According to the Inquisitr, Shaun Hardy was charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence after his ex-wife’s body was found in his garage. The body of Anne-Christine Johnson had also been missing for three weeks before she was discovered, wrapped in plastic inside Hardy’s garage. The mother of the dead 30-year-old woman was shocked that her daughter was in Hardy’s house all the time, despite searching frantically for weeks for her daughter.

“I am literally devastated right now…all that searching and she was right in the house.”

Body Of Anne-Christine Johnson Found, Ex-Husband Shaun Hardy Charged With Murder https://t.co/a9ZjtWGp3N — Inquisitr News (@theinquisitr) January 1, 2017

The mother-of-two had disappeared on December 8, and Hardy had been identified as a “person of interest.” The ex-husband had claimed she left his house after visiting and that she got into a car with a mystery man. After looking for her for weeks, police zoned in on Hardy’s home after obtaining a search warrant, looking to “secure property” connected to the investigation. They ended up finding the body of the missing waitress.

The couple had an explosive relationship. In 2015, Johnson had filed a restraining order against her husband at the time accusing him of beating her up. Hardy had filed his own restraining order as well, accusing the 30-year-old woman of physical abuse. At the time she was killed, her five-year-old autistic son was living with her ex-husband who is his biological father. The mother-of-two also had an 8-year-old who presently lives with her former husband.

[Featured Image by MaxiPhoto/iStockPhoto]