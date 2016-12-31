Brian Dozier Trade Rumors: Minnesota Twins Have Offers On Table, Including One From Los Angeles Dodgers

Brian Dozier trade rumors indicate the Minnesota Twins are about to deal the All-Star second baseman. Dozier has been getting shopped around the league since the MLB off-season began, but now it appears that the Twins are getting serious about making a deal. A report by the Minneapolis Star Tribune states that the front office wants to get a deal done soon so that the team can focus on the 2017 MLB season.

A lot of teams have been linked to the Twins, as Dozier is a young talent that could immediately improve a roster on offense and defense. The Los Angeles Dodgers have been mentioned most recently as one of the top suitors for Dozier, but negotiations with the Twins appeared to have stalled. The Dodgers are offering Jose De Leon for Dozier in those trade rumors, but the Twins haven’t budget yet.

If the Dodgers decided to include one of Cody Bellinger, Yadier Alvarez, or Walker Buehler, the Twins might pull the trigger on the deal. That hasn’t happened yet, which may be why the latest trade maneuver has taken place in Minnesota. This could be a strategy to either get the Dodgers to improve the offer or to signal to another franchise that the Twins are still willing to work out a blockbuster deal.

Earlier Brian Dozier trade rumors have linked him to the San Francisco Giants, Washington Nationals, St. Louis Cardinals, and Atlanta Braves. The Braves don’t seem willing to give up the type of prospect that the Minnesota Twins want in return, likely ruling out the team as a realistic destination. It could end up being a battle between the Giants and Dodgers to make a deal. Wouldn’t that make the MLB off-season exciting in California? It could certainly spice things up in the National League West.

Last season with the Twins, Dozier appeared in 155 games, making 691 total plate appearances. While he started out the season slowly, Dozier came on to be one of the best hitters in baseball during the second half. He finished with 42 home runs, 99 RBIs, 35 doubles, 104 runs scored, and 18 stolen bases to his credit. In addition to a .268 batting average, Dozier had an OPS of .886 for the year.

This was, by far, the best season that Brian Dozier has had with the Minnesota Twins. His trade value has skyrocketed and it appears that the Twins are doing everything possible to cash in immediately on that success. Dealing him fresh off a career season could command several really good prospects from the open market. It may be a frustrating endeavor for fans of the franchise, though, because he has become a favorite draw at the ballpark.

One reason that the Brian Dozier trade rumors have included so many teams is that his salary is so team friendly. Dozier has two more years left on his current contract, with salaries of $6 million for the 2017 MLB season and then $9 million for the 2018 MLB season. He would then become a free agent, but getting two seasons of a top-notch second baseman at just $15 million (total) is a huge bargain within Major League Baseball.

The deal closest to getting done appears to be between the Minnesota Twins and the Los Angeles Dodgers. If the Dodgers add another prospect into the mix, it could get the deal done before next week. The delay also gives other teams one final chance to offer the Twins a deal they cannot turn away from. No matter how the negotiations progress over the weekend, the latest Brian Dozier trade rumors just about guarantee that he has played his final game with the Twins.

[Featured Image by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images]