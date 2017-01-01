Man Kills 16-Year-Old Prostitute Because He Could Not Pay Her

A man has killed a 16-year-old prostitute because he did not have the money to pay her.

Antonio Rosales was charged with the murder of Desiree Robinson after her naked body was discovered in a garage on Christmas Eve in Markham, Illinois, the Chicago Tribune is reporting.

The 32-year-old man had solicited sex from Robinson after he responded to her ad on Backpage.com. Witnesses say the pair met up December 23 and had sex in Robinson’s truck. Rosales and Robinson met again the following day at a party on Christmas Eve. Unfortunately, another day meant for sex turned extremely violent.

After Rosales and Robinson entered the garage of the home for sex, Rosales told the 16-year-old girl he had no money for a second session and wanted to have free sex for 15-minutes. According to the assistant state’s attorney, Christina Dracopoulos, Desiree refused his offer and insulted him. The assistant attorney said the 32-year-old man punched her in the face and tried to choke her. He eventually slashed her throat with a knife when she tried to yell for help.

“The defendant admitted that he has no money for the second encounter and he tried to negotiate an additional free 15 minutes. She refused his offer and insulted him. After he punched her in the face and strangled her as she tried to call for help…they discovered the victim’s naked body inside. The victim’s neck was cut, causing her death.”

Desiree Robinson’s friends were asleep in a car outside during the proposed sexual encounter. Antonio Rosales had knocked on the car window on his way out and informed them that their friend would be out soon and left. When the friends did not see Robinson, they searched for her and found her dead in the garage.

Rosales was arrested three days after the incident on December 27. He is due for another court appearance January 18, after being charged with first-degree murder, the Daily Mail is reporting. The judge has denied him bail. At the hearing, a man who sat with the Robinson’s family openly threatened Rosales before leaving the courtroom.

Desiree’s mother, Yvonne Robinson, said she was totally numbed over the whole ordeal. The mother revealed that she was communicating with her daughter and thought she was still in Chicago. The 16-year-old had refused to say specifically where she was, and had left her mother’s home in the middle of December. Before Christmas she completely stopped reaching out to her family.

Rosales went to a friend’s house before heading over to his sister’s residence. He was carrying cuts and swellings on his knuckles as well as blood on his pants. The 32-year-old has a criminal background. He served two years in prison for assault and battery in Indiana. There was a warrant currently out for his arrest for an August robbery in Massachusetts when he killed the teenager.

The Backpage ad murder is not the first one. In January, 2016, a woman, Alisha Walker, stabbed a 61-year-old man to death after he contacted her for sexual services using the same site. Police found internet ads for call girls on a desk in the man’s home. According to police, Walker had met Al Filan two times prior, before their third encounter turned out to be a deadly one. Walker had been arrested before for drug possession, battery, and prostitution.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Filan had invited Walker and another prostitute to his Orlando Park home. The 61-year-old had offered $150 per woman for 30 minutes of unprotected sex. When the women refused, things spiraled out of control. In the ensuing melee, Walker got a knife and stabbed Mr. Filan to death. He was found by police, sprawled on the floor, three days later.

Walker’s lawyers had tried to claim that she had acted in self-defense after Filan turned aggressor because the women refused his offer of unprotected sex. However, prosecutors questioned the claim, arguing Alisha hardly had a scratch on her, whereas the 61-year-old man had over 10 stab wounds.

Alisha Walker was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the murder.

