‘Teen Mom 2’ Chelsea Houska Is Freaking Out About Second Pregnancy

While it won’t be the first time Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska gives birth, her experience isn’t helping her stay calm. In fact, this Teen Mom 2 star recently opened up about how she is “freaking out” about pregnancy number two.

Houska is expected to give birth to a baby boy in February of 2017, and she has recently started to open up about how nervous she is to several media outlets. Chelsea attempted to explain to US Weekly, why she managed to say so calm and confident when she was pregnant with Aubree and is freaking out now that she is pregnant with her baby brother.

“So I wasn’t nervous. But this time, I’ve researched everything and I’m kind of freaking myself out.”

For whatever reason, Chelsea Houska has dedicated herself to doing more reading and research during pregnancy two and some of her research has caused her to freak out. She didn’t do as much research during pregnancy one and didn’t have as much to freak out about.

Despite freaking out about pregnancy number two, Chelsea Houska and her husband Cole DeBoer are doing everything they can to prep for the arrival of their baby boy. According to International Business Times, Chelsea and her husband are preparing themselves in the off chance their son decides to enter the world earlier than his Valentine’s Day due date.

As Teen Mom 2 fans may recall, Houska delivered Aubree several weeks earlier than her actual due date.

“Aubree came five weeks early, so I feel like I need to be prepared, like, now. We have everything, we just need to finish organizing. We’re nesting.”

The Teen Mom 2 star believes her and her husband have everything they need to care for a newborn baby. Now, it is just a matter of getting all of the new baby items in the home organized and ready for the new baby.

???????????????? does this angle make my belly look big? #woahbaby #largeandincharge A photo posted by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Dec 22, 2016 at 6:39pm PST

While Chelsea is freaking out about pregnancy number two, her 7-year-old daughter Aubree couldn’t be more excited about becoming a big sister.

“She’s so excited! I think she was getting sick of hanging out with just Cole and me.”

Chelsea, Cole, and Aubree are excited that the 7-year-old will have someone new to play with. Chelsea also mentioned that her daughter told her she wanted to help take care of her baby brother. She, however, was not interested in helping with diaper duty.

“Definitely no diapers. But she does want to do the feedings. She says she wants to take care of him and help in the middle of the night. We’ll see about that!”

Chelsea and Cole plan to have a huge party to celebrate their marriage after they welcome their baby boy into the world. The Teen Mom 2 star and her husband got married during a small ceremony on October 1.

Ummmm how hot is @cgrace13 ?! ???????? Annnnnd how can this belly possibly get bigger ???? A photo posted by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Dec 11, 2016 at 6:44pm PST

Chelsea, however, revealed on Twitter that she waited to wait to have a big wedding ceremony and reception. While Houska wanted to have the full wedding experience, she did not want to wait any longer to get married.

“So we just had a little intimate thing. After the baby is born, we can throw a huge party, and I don’t have to feel like crap.”

Teen Mom 2 fans will be happy to know that Chelsea’s second pregnancy will be documented during Season 8 of Teen Mom 2.

Are you excited to know Chelsea will be giving birth to baby number two in the near future? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section found down below.

[Featured Image by Chelsea Houska/Twitter]