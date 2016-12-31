‘Girl Meets World’ Cancellation Update: Disney Remains Silent While Actor, Writers Disagree On Show’s Fate

Girl Meets World cancellation reports continue to spread as Disney refuses to confirm if the popular TV series will continue beyond its final three scheduled episodes. That hasn’t stopped the show’s cast and crew from speculating about its future, however.

Girl Meets World actor Rider Strong recently broke the hearts of the show’s fans after claiming the Disney show had been cancelled. Speaking on a recent episode of his podcast, Rider Strong — best-known to worldwide audiences as Shawn from Boy Meets World — seemingly put to rest the debate about the show’s future as he suggested the TV series was finished, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“We finished the third season of Girl Meets World. My brother and I were directing a lot of episodes and I acted in a couple. And the show ended.”

While many fans of Girl Meets World began to accept the show’s cancellation report from Rider Strong, not all cast and crew members from the Disney show agreed with his assessment. Shortly after the news began to gain momentum on the internet, a Twitter account used by Girl Meets World creator Michael Jacobs came to the TV show’s defense and implied the TV series still had a chance to produce Season 4, TV Guide reported.

As much as I love Shawn Hunter, having created his character and everything, you have to remember that he was wrong a lot. — Girl Meets Writers (@GMWWriters) December 29, 2016

There is no official word as yet. Disney decision on season 4 coming soon. Officially, season 3 ends with 3 wonderful episodes in January. — Girl Meets Writers (@GMWWriters) December 29, 2016

Whatever happens, it has been a great joy to get to continue this story. If it is over, thank you. If not, we will keep giving our best. — Girl Meets Writers (@GMWWriters) December 29, 2016

As the Girl Meets World writers pointed out, Disney has not made an official decision regarding Season 4. Entertainment Weekly also attempted to confirm the show’s fate, but Disney officials declined to discuss if Girl Meets World will continue for a fourth season.

Girl Meets World premiered on Disney in 2014 as a spin-off of the ultra-successful 1990s TV series Boy Meets World. The original show’s main characters, Cory (Ben Savage) and Topanga (Danielle Fishel), returned to anchor the series about their teenage daughter Riley (Rowan Blanchard) and her best friend Maya (Sabrina Carpenter).

Girl Meets World cast || 2014-now pic.twitter.com/PMvCMMovdo — Ma (@nbhdcarpwntr) September 24, 2016

As the star of the show, Rowan Blanchard has made her feelings clear about what fate she hopes Girl Meets World will receive. According to a report from the Inquisitr earlier this year, Rowan Blanchard told SheKnows that she wanted to have a fourth season to continue the incredible journey her character has experienced.

“We are hoping for a Season 4, obviously, because we want to continue our story, and I feel like it’s an important story to tell. But as of right now, we just finished [filming] Season 3 and we’re still waiting on the word. But we do have more episodes coming out this year that air into early 2017, so we’re covered for a little bit.”

Girl Meets World returns in January for three episodes. The season finale — perhaps aptly titled “Girl Meets Goodbye” — will feature numerous cast members from the show’s predecessor. According to TVLine, the Girl Meets World Season 3 finale will feature cameos from William Daniels (Mr. Feeny), Will Friedle (Eric), Lee Norris (Minkus), and Anthony Tyler Quinn (Mr. Turner) among several others.

If Girl Meets World has ended, Disney has found a new starlet that can follow in the footsteps of Miley Cyrus in Sabrina Carpenter. The blonde bombshell not only can act, but Sabrina Carpenter is also a budding singer that has put out two albums already. Sabrina Carpenter credits her growth as an actress and singer to her Girl Meets World character, the multi-talented star said in an interview this summer.

“[Through Maya, I’ve learned] some things about teenage feelings — being a teenager and all the things that come along with it. There’s something new every day.”

The first of the three new episodes coming in 2017 starts January 6 with an hour-long installment of Girl Meets World. The season finale is scheduled to air on January 20, 2017.

Do you believe Rider Strong is correct that Girl Meets World is coming to an end? Leave your thoughts in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Mike Windle/Getty Images]