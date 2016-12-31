New Year’s Eve 2016 Comet Weather Predictions Include Bad Omens

When searching online for New Year’s Eve 2016 weather predictions, there are also a lot of headlines related to a NYE comet as well as bad omens surrounding it. Is there bad luck coming in 2017 for comet or weather predictions based on a New Year’s Eve event, or is this just the same old superstitions that have always circulated?

As it appears, there is a long history of legends revolving around New Year’s Eve weather predictions as well as comets being a bad omen. Over the centuries, outside New Year’s Eve weather events like comets, comets themselves have been called bad omens in several cultures no matter which time of year they appear.

Naturally, there are several comets in the solar system that can show up at any time as they orbit Earth. It just so happens that the 45P Honda-Mrkos-Pajdusakova comet will appear on New Year’s Eve 2016, and it has been here in the recent past.

For example, the 45P Honda-Mrkos-Pajdusakova comet is close to earth every 5.25 years, and this means it is near earth around New Year’s Eve rarely.

To be specific, if 0.25 years is 91.25 days, this means that the orbit of 45P Honda-Mrkos-Pajdusakova is 1916.25 days (give or take a day for leap years). In other words, every five years and 91.25 days, expect to see 45P in weather predictions in the future — just not for New Year’s Eve.

As a matter of fact, the idea of being able to see a comet on New Year’s Eve has made the news in the recent past. For example, in 2013, Comet ISON was predicted to pass close to Earth on New Year’s Eve, but it did not make the mark. Instead, Space reported that Comet ISON reached its peak of visibility around December 14, 2013.

Historically, however, there were some that saw a comet in weather predictions around key times like New Year’s Eve to be a sign of something sinister.

For example, Sun points out that the only people that are seeing this year’s weather predictions about the New Year’s Eve comet as a bad omen are mostly conspiracy theorists.

Naturally, since Halley’s Comet tends to arrive about every 76 years, the world has stories full of myths about that particular comet.

When Halley’s Comet was calculated in 1705, the astronomers went back in time every 76 years through the limited world history available to them. It was astonishing to Edmond Halley to discover several instances in the past centuries where Halley’s Comet was being called a bad omen… or more like a bad surprise no one was expecting.

Then again, seeing a comet of any kind does not mean things will go wrong that year — unless the person believes they are doomed. For example, in 1066, Edward the Confessor, King of England, died in January and handed over his crown to Harold. By Christmas Day 1066, Harold would be replaced as king by William of Normandy.

Sadly, Harold thought he was cursed as king because of the sighting of Halley’s Comet that year. William of Normandy knew this and used Harold’s superstition against him to capture the throne, according to BBC.

According to a NASA video posted on Twitter, the 2016 New Year’s Eve 45P comet can be seen by looking West at 6:30 p.m. EST. The comet will appear low on the western horizon at that time, and if binoculars are used, viewers can see a blueish/green comet head with a fan tail.

The NYE 45P comet will be a “glitzy way to end 2016” according to tweet from the National Weather Service in Tulsa, Oklahoma. They also add other tips such as looking “to the western sky (near Venus) after sunset.”

Other weather predictions for 2017 related to astronomy include being able to see Jupiter in April, and a penumbral lunar eclipse on February 11, 2017 that will be visible from America.

One other historic weather prediction for 2017 will be the full eclipse that will take place in Hopkinsville and Cadiz, Kentucky on August 21, 2017. Unlike other solar eclipses, the one in Hopkinsville will be called “The Great American Eclipse,” for a good reason, according to the Weather Channel.

NBC reports that thousands of people are expected to flock to Hopkinsville, Kentucky for this astrology event, and Christian County residents plan to feed “eclipse chasers” hoards of local cuisine such as smoked ham shoulder biscuits, burgoo, and barbecued mutton.

[Feature Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]