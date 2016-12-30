Carrie Fisher And Debbie Reynolds To Be Buried Together In Joint Funeral, Todd Fisher Reveals Final Resting Place

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds are set to be buried next to each other in a joint funeral, Todd Fisher revealed.

Todd, who was spotted at the Westwood Village Memorial Park and Morturary on Thursday, revealed in a 20/20 interview on Friday that his sister Carrie and mom Debbie will be buried together and “among friends” at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Entertainment Weekly reports. He said that Fisher and Reynolds will be buried on a specific spot on the ground where he saw hummingbirds land. Todd revealed that his mom loved hummingbirds when she was still alive.

“My mother loves hummingbirds, and had hummingbirds in her yard,” he said. “We were going all over the place, and we got to this one place to look at this one thing, these hummingbirds came, and it was just like ‘fait accompli,’ as my mother would say.”

Family friends Liberace and Bette Davis were buried at Forest Lawn as well.

Carrie Fisher, aged 60, died on Tuesday days after suffering from a heart attack during her flight to Los Angeles from London, reportedly to spend the holidays with family and friends. Her mother, Debbie Reynolds, 84, died the day after from a suspected heart attack.

“She didn’t die of a broken heart,” Todd said. “She just left to be with Carrie.”

He said that the deaths of his sister and mother within 48 hours of each oher was “destiny,” and that it happened because Debbie “didn’t want to leave Carrie and did not want her to be alone.”

As previously reported by E! News, Todd revealed that Reynolds said that she wanted to be with Carrie just before she died.

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’ relationship has always been turbulent, but their intense bond can’t be denied.

“She at her core felt that [her children were] her greatest production or her greatest accomplishment, she made no bones about it,” Fisher added. “And she did the ultimate balancing act in life where she was able to be a mother and have that career.”

Todd also revealed that Carrie’s strength in battling bipolar disorder and drug addiction had been their mother’s one great source of pride.

"She at her core felt that [her children were] her greatest production or her greatest accomplishment, she made no bones about it," he said. "And she did the ultimate balancing act in life where she was able to be a mother and have that career."One of Debbie's biggest sources of pride when it came to her kids was Carrie's resilience in battling her demons.

“The fact that Carrie could overcome these incredible obstacles, bipolar disorder and all the things that come with that, and it’s no simple matter,” Todd said. “She was a powerful woman and people like that about her. But she was also the most vulnerable little girl I know.”

Carrie Fisher had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder when she was just 24, but she hadn’t come to terms with the illness until five years later. She struggled with substance addiction and manic disorder throughout her life. At age 40, she suffered a severe mental breakdown and had to be admitted to a psychiatric ward. She then had to rely on medicine and electro-convulsive therapy to keep her illness in check during the later years of her life.

“There have been a few times when I thought I was going to lose Carrie,” Reynolds said in 2011 when she and Fisher sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey. “I’ve had to walk through a lot of my tears—but she’s worth it.”

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher’s unique yet strong mother-and-daughter bond will be showcased in an upcoming HBO documentary entitled Bright Lights, which is scheduled to air on January 7.

“We’re broken-hearted, those of us that are left behind,” Todd said. “We also are happy that they’re together. It’s horrible, it’s beautiful, it’s magical they are together, it’s beyond words, it’s beyond understanding.”

Todd Fisher’s 20/20 interview airs at 10 pm on Friday on ABC.

