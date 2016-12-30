‘Gilmore Girls’: Netflix Teases The Possibility Of More Episodes With Cryptic Tweet [Spoilers]

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life debuted on Netflix on Thanksgiving, and left fans immediately wanting more. While there has been no definite mention of more episodes, Netflix recently teased the possibility with a cryptic message on Twitter.

More @GilmoreGirls?! Netflix cryptically tweets that the show might be getting another season. https://t.co/VHpLlHHCqa pic.twitter.com/QTuBaYoOQQ — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) December 29, 2016

Warning: possible spoilers ahead.

If you have already finished binge watching the Gilmore Girls revival, you know the famous last four words where Rory (Alexis Bledel) reveals to her mother Lorelai (Lauren Graham) that she is pregnant. Of course, this was a shock to fans everywhere, but what was even more shocking was that we never got to find out who the father was. Was it Logan, her on-again off-again college boyfriend? Or, was it Paul, her boyfriend who was so dull she kept forgetting his existence? Or, could it have been the guy in the Wookie costume who she had a one-night stand with? No one knows for certain, and fans are desperately hoping that more episodes will be added to tie up the loose strings.

Netflix fuels ‘Gilmore Girls’ rumors with tweet about Rory’s reveal https://t.co/qx0q2tTrrC pic.twitter.com/YwGGMjr0nJ — Us Weekly (@usweekly) December 30, 2016

On Wednesday, December 28, Netflix sent out a message on Twitter, providing Gilmore Girls enthusiasts with a glimmer of hope that we will get to find out more about Rory and Lorelai’s lives, including who the father of Rory’s unborn baby is.

“Where’s an eighth grade science fair when you need one? # GilmoreGirls,” Netflix tweeted along with a photo that referenced how April (Vanessa Marano) found Luke (Scott Patterson), her biological father through her school’s science fair project.

Where’s an eighth grade science fair when you need one? #GilmoreGirls pic.twitter.com/6qYnjbn32q — Netflix US (@netflix) December 28, 2016

After the revival was released, the series creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino spoke about their decision to not identify the father.

“Do we know? We know,” Amy told E! News at the time.

“I think a lot of clues are out there,” Daniel added. “I know with the time passage it wasn’t 100 percent clear, but we also didn’t have her engage with who she thought was the father. She felt like she was going ahead on this, deciding what to do and how to do it solo, that’s why we had her go to her father. At that point you didn’t know she was pregnant, but in hindsight, I think that was…”

“In hindsight, she was searching for what is her path going to be,” Amy continued. “Look, I thought I had told Lauren the last four words 10 years ago and she informed me that I didn’t, so I don’t know what I’ve told anybody and what I’ve said to anybody. We just sort of felt like we wanted to leave it in that way because it was really less about who the father was and more about Rory repeating her mother’s history.”

Matt Czuchry, who plays Logan Huntzberger, also spoke about the revival and the last four words that left fans on the edge of their seats.

This Netflix tweet hints that there’s more “Gilmore Girls” on the way https://t.co/IJcQeD2Psh pic.twitter.com/M2TcCRvS1A — Huffington Post (@HuffingtonPost) December 29, 2016

“Those four words obviously impact someone and it was left open,” Czuchry said. “I’ll leave that to Amy and Dan to say who was the father of that child.”

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life is currently streaming on Netflix.

Were you satisfied with the Gilmore Girls revival? Do you hope they continue the series with more episodes? Who do you think is the father? Leave your comments below.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/ Getty Images]