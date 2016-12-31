Kim Kardashian Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos On Her App And Website

While Kim Kardashian is keeping a low profile when it comes to social media, her friends are sharing photos to her app in her absence. And some photos they are!

On Friday, celebrity makeup artist and friend of Kardashian, Mario Dedivanovic took to her app and website to share never-before-seen photos from her VMAs look. Luckily, he also posted several to his Instagram account so fans who don’t pay the monthly $2.99 can still get a sneak peek.

Mario shared a total of seven behind-the-scenes photos on the app and website, and three of them made it to his personal Instagram account. They show Kim sitting in a makeup chair with pins in her hair as Mario works on her. He seems to be rubbing lotion or makeup onto her exposed legs as she sits with her feet up. It looks as scandalous as it sounds, and Mario made plenty of jokes about the awkward pose.

“You thought I only worked on the face? BTS glam from the VMAs today on KKW app. #MakeupByMario”

The image in question looks a bit racy as Mario seems to be staring straight at Kardashian’s lady bits, however, she is wearing a pair of Spanx under her dress. In another shot, the tan body shaping underwear are visible as Kim leans forward so Mario can make last minute adjustments to her look.

Kim’s friend and PR specialist Simon Huck also took over her app and shared never-before-seen photos from a trip to Las Vegas. Unfortunately, the photos aren’t available unless you subscribe to her app as Simon didn’t share any on social media. However, he did make a post announcing his take over as he worked to generate interest.

The photos from Simon’s take over include Kim taking selfies on a private plane with a friend, getting off the plane, having her glam done, and getting fitted in a Balmain gown for her club appearance. However, People covered Kardashian’s Vegas appearance and even included photos of said Balmain gown if you really want to see the look.

Her Vegas look came just months after the birth of son Saint West, according to People, as Kim made her post-baby debut in one of her favorite designer looks.

“And it should come as no surprise that the couture look is straight off her good friend Olivier Rousteing’s Balmain runway.”

While fans can see photos of Kim’s Vegas outfit online, Simon did share fun behind-the-scenes photos that any Kardashian fan would love to see. Perhaps in one of the more popular posts, Kim first allowed Mario to take over her app and website December 21 as he shared “silly” never-before-seen photos of her.

“Over the years I’ve taken thousands of pics of Kim. I’ve opened up my vault for you guys to share some of my favorite, never-before-seen silly pics of her. Whenever I need a good laugh I go back and look at these.”

Mario then proceeded to share about a dozen fun images of the 36-year-old Kardashian. He posted one on Instagram to give fans a tease of what was to come.

Kim can be seen giving kisses, yawning, making faces, and throwing her hair around in the candid photos by Mario. AOL also reported on the posts, saying Kim is getting back to her internet breaking ways even though she has yet to return to social media since her October robbery in Paris.

Mario’s takeover posts also included shots of Kim at a photoshoot where she can be seen wearing hardly anything as she looks over the work, reported AOL.

“While the reality star has been keeping a low profile after a tumultuous second half of the year that included her Paris robbery, as well as husband Kanye West’s recent hospitalization, Kim’s friend and makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, took to her app on Tuesday, with some never-before-seen bathing suit snaps of his famous client.”

Perhaps knowing they can view rare photos of Kim on her app, fans will keep paying the monthly charges even though the reality star isn’t herself sharing anything.

