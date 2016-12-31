Rihanna Allegedly Moves On From Drake & Jennifer Lopez Love Triangle

A few months ago, Drake was swooning Rihanna but now he is busy packing on the PDA with Jennifer Lopez. The 30-year-old rapper professed his love for the 28-year-old singer at the MTV Video Music Awards back in August when he presented her the Vanguard Award. Some people even thought that that he was going to propose to her, but instead surprised the audience by giving her a kiss.

It seems that things didn’t work out between Drizzy and Riri that’s why he moved on and looked for another hot woman to flirt with – and that is J.Lo. Instead of competing with the pop star, the R&B princess allegedly decided to move on from the love triangle.

“Rihanna is just glad it’s not her falling for this BS,” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com. “The only thing Drake’s been good at is talking game and never following through.”

The “Hotline Bling” hitmaker and the 47-year-old performer have been the talk of the town because of their PDA. It all started when Drake posted a selfie with Lopez on Instagram and captioned it with heart eyes emoji. Jennifer also shared the same photo on her account and used the hashtag “love him.”

According to HollywoodLife, Rihanna unfollowed J.Lo on Instagram during the weekend of Christmas. It was probably difficult for her to see her ex-boyfriend flaunting their affection for each other. The rumored lovebirds shared another PDA photo on their accounts a few days ago which could be a proof that they are indeed dating.

“It’s a new year and with that, Rih’s going to be a new woman,” their source said. “Rihanna refuses to fall for the same tired lines and getting her feelings and heart-broken by men who proclaim they love her but their actions don’t match.”

Apart from the adorable photos, Drake and Jennifer were caught packing on the PDA at the Winter Wonderland-themed prom that the songstress hosted. According to Teen Vogue, they were crowned king and queen of the night. One of the event-goers shared clips of the rumored couple kissing several times and dancing intimately on Instagram.

One of the background music in the videos was a teaser of Drizzy and J.Lo’s new track. According to Page Six, the mother of twins Emme and Max cancelled her gig on New Year’s Eve so she can spend time with her rumored boyfriend.

“He will be in Vegas and she wants to hang out with him,” an insider revealed.

However, her rep claimed that the two will be spending time together to work on a new music project. Their series of PDA could just be an act to promote their upcoming collaboration which means that the Canadian rapper and the Latina beauty may just be faking their romance. Even Lopez’s ex-boyfriend Casper Smart thinks that their relationship isn’t real.

“He’s seen J.Lo have many flings, but her love for Casper has always been real, and she always comes back to him. Casper is being patient while she gets this out of her system, but he feels like, in time, she will be back in his arms where she belongs,” a source told HollywoodLife.

Rihanna, on the other hand, seems to prefer being single despite reports that they reconciled last summer. She claimed that they were simply hanging out and satisfied with their no-strings attached relationship.

“She doesn’t want to be held down,” a source close to the Barbadian beauty told Us Weekly.

“They will always be close,” a second source said. “If they end up together, it could happen, but not now.”

Maybe after the Jennifer Lopez romance, Drake will reunite with Rihanna unless she has made up her mind that she’s ready to move on.

Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images