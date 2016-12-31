SmartWater And ‘Yoga Bootcamp’: Jennifer Aniston’s Wellness Secrets

Jennifer Aniston looks stunning in exclusive behind the scenes shots of her latest SmartWater Sparkling photoshoot, according to People magazine. The 47-year-old actress, who has served as the brand ambassador for SmartWater since 2007, looks like a million dollars in the latest photoshoot!

Apart from serving as the brand ambassador for SmartWater, Jennifer Aniston has been a vocal advocate for hydration for years. In the photos, the Horrible Bosses actress is seen holding up a bottle of SmartWater while smiling to the camera.

In another photo, Jennifer Aniston can be seen laughing at something she saw on her iPad during her lunch break. The actress recently appeared in a funny commercial for SmartWater, in which she played a mother-to-be of triplets.

Jennifer Aniston had a very accurate description of The Class by Taryn Toomey, according to People magazine. The publication recently sent one of its writers, Gabrielle Olya, to check out the hype surrounding The Class.

The Class is described as a “75-minute cathartic mind-body experience” and has received Jennifer Aniston’s tick of approval. But just because they say it’s a “mind-body experience” doesn’t mean the participants are resting their mind or body for 75 minutes straight.

Olya gave The Class an “8” difficulty level on a scale from 1 to 10. The Class, which has received high praise from Jennifer Aniston, who keeps herself in a perfect fitness shape, is actually pretty challenging.

The Class requires its participants to do one exercise per song, and since some exercises can be extremely difficult, it’s quite a challenge. It may seem easy for Jennifer Aniston but make no mistake, doing exercises for 75 minutes straight is no easy task! As Olya herself puts it, some of the exercises were “extremely difficult” to maintain for four to five minutes straight.

“Walking into The Class, I had no idea what to expect – just that it had received Jennifer Aniston’s seal of approval so that was enough for me to want to try it.”

Nothing looked different from a regular yoga class when Olya entered the room. There were rows of mats and those yoga vibes floating around in the air, but Olya soon realized that Jennifer Aniston wouldn’t be so thrilled about just any yoga workout. The Class is actually much more intense!

And it’s not like the playlist is comprised of slow, meditation songs either. Instead, each song is high-energy, and each exercise is just as energetic. It’s fair to say that The Class is not for the faint of heart.

Olya revealed that for some songs Toomey told the participants to bounce around in order to wake up their bodies naturally. The instructor also advised the participants to “expel harmful thought patterns.” But it’s impossible to achieve Jennifer Aniston’s body by simple bouncing around for 75 minutes.

There were much more physically challenging moves, including doing plank jacks and jumping jacks for five minutes straight. Olya also admits that she had to take breaks during some of the movements. Now it’s clear why Jennifer Aniston described The Class as a “yoga bootcamp.”

Olya revealed that by the end of the 75-minute class she was “physically exhausted” but also “mentally charged” at the same time. All in all, it’s an intense class that requires its participants to have at least some fitness experience.

