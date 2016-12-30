Scheana Shay Skips Cabo Vacation With ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Friends Amid Divorce

While Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, and the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast are ringing in the New Year on a vacation getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Scheana Marie Shay will be spending New Years without her Vanderpump Rules friends and without her husband as she prepares to divorce Mike Shay.

Radar Online revealed that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, and the rest of the Vanderpump Rules squad will be spending New Year’s Eve in Cabo, while Scheana Shay is staying back in Los Angeles.

Look Out, Cabo! The Vanderpump Rules Crew Is Back and Ready to Ring In 2017 https://t.co/ZNMk1KLyBU pic.twitter.com/wP0t9zf0gt — Bravotv (@Bravotv) December 30, 2016

The reality star tweeted to her fans not to worry about her and that she had other plans to ring in 2017.

So many tweets asking my NYE plans. No Cabo for me. Got something special planned in LA! ???? — Scheana Shay (@scheanamarie) December 30, 2016

The 31-year-old has yet to reveal her plans with her social media fans.

Meanwhile, Scheana Shay’s estranged husband, Mike, is reportedly spending the holiday in Michigan with his family.

Kristen Doute told The Daily Dish earlier this month that the Vanderpump Rules crew was headed back to Cabo for New Year’s Eve to “redo” the infamous Season 2 trip.

The Sur waitresses and waiters will return to the Mexican resort city to kick 2017 off right.

Our NYE vacation plans = #PumpRules #SummerHouse #BelowDeck do Cabo. Not joking. Go pro coming with, not making any promises. pic.twitter.com/RyPacNJHfz — kristen doute (@kristendoute) December 29, 2016

Even before the Vanderpump Rules touched down in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Kristen Doute made it clear she was going to let loose and have a great time on her vacation.

Jax Taylor and his girlfriend Brittany Cartwright were definitely not missing out on the trip to Cabo. Taylor tweeted out a photo of his so-called “Cabo spread.”

The entire Cabo crew included Kristen Doute, her boyfriend Brian Carter, Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Tom Schwartz, Jax Taylor, his girlfriend Brittany Cartwright, and friend Rachael O’Brien.

However, Scheana Marie and Mike Shay were noticeably missing from the Vanderpump Rules friends’ New Year’s Eve vacation.

According to Us Weekly, Scheana Shay filed for divorce from Mike Shay on November 30.

“While we have made the difficult decision to move forward separately, our story will continue on through the love and mutual respect that we have cultivated throughout our 15-year friendship. Much of the recent speculation and reporting on our relationship has been misguided, and we have come to an amicable decision on all matters. We might have failed at our marriage, but we are committed to succeeding as friends and will continue to support each other’s personal happiness and professional success.”

News of the Vanderpump Rules stars’ divorce comes after a tumultuous couple of months for the couple.

My Christmas Date this year! ???? #sistersister @cortney.erin A photo posted by Scheana Shay (@scheanamarie) on Dec 25, 2016 at 4:52pm PST

TMZ reported earlier in November that Scheana Marie, 31, became worried when Mike reportedly failed to return home after band practice on November 2, and she was unable to get ahold of him.

Sources said that Scheana Marie feared that Mike had fallen off the wagon after a long struggle with addiction to painkillers.

After word broke that Mike Shay was allegedly missing and had drained he and Scheana’s bank account, Mike Shay posted an Instagram with a lengthy comment claiming that he was well and sober and definitely not missing.

I am not missing. I am sober. I am Happy!!! Don't believe everything you read. I love my wife and will always love my wife. Whatever is going on between us will stay between us! I love my family and my family loves me and a lot of things have been said out is protection and anger by many people. I just ready for the next chapter in my life! A photo posted by Mike Shay (@mikeshaymusic) on Nov 7, 2016 at 3:12pm PST

However, Scheana Marie hinted to reporters that viewers would definitely be seeing the cracks in their relationship on the newest season of Vanderpump Rules, airing now on Bravo.

“You will see a different side to our relationship this season, and that’s all I’m going to say.”

The couple married on July 27, 2014, in a ceremony at Hummingbird Nest Ranch in California. The wedding was filmed and aired as part of season 3 of Vanderpump Rules.

[Featured Image by Araya Diaz / Stringer / Getty Images]