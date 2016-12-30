Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber Seen Doing Yoga For The New Year

Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber share something in common. Both young stars love to do yoga. While Justin is fairly new to it, Miley has been in the habit of doing it daily up until the holiday season.

Cyrus, 23, took to Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 27 to share a photo of herself doing the floating lotus pose while admitting to her fans that she hasn’t been back at it for a while, reports InStyle.

“I will NEVER not practice for 10 days EVER again! Today I got my A**tanga kicked! Ouchie boo boo! Dayummm I’m shocked dis girl full of Dumplins & Macaroni could get z booty off da ground! [Sic]”

I will NEVER not practice for 10 days EVER again! Today I got my ASStanga kicked! Ouchie boo boo! Dayummm I'm shocked dis girl full of Dumplins & Macaroni could get z booty off da ground! A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 27, 2016 at 12:26pm PST

Miley is seen flaunting her cleavage in a hot pink bra with black capri leggings. She is always sharing photos of her poses on Instagram and showing off her yoga skills. One of the mantras she lives by is “practice makes perfect.”

Gotta do yoga not for my body but for my mind! DO YOGA or GO CRAZY! A video posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Mar 17, 2016 at 6:25am PDT

The singer spent the holidays with both her family and her fiancée Liam Hemsworth, reports Entertainment Tonight. The two took to social media to share photos of them together, including a pic of them snuggled up with Hemsworth’s dog, Dora, whom Cyrus helped him rescue from an L.A. shelter last November.

Thinking about how lucky we are to spend Doras first Xmas together as a fam! Our big and beautiful rescue! What a perfect holiday present for your family to ADOPT & SAVE a life! Think about it! If you go for it send me pictures you know I am obsessed with animals! Obvi! #adoptdontshop A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 25, 2016 at 4:41pm PST

Happy birthday Jesus A photo posted by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Dec 23, 2016 at 9:22pm PST

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber spent his holidays in Barbados. He burned off his Christmas food while he was seen practicing yoga with his younger sister Jazmyn, reports The Sun. The “Sorry” singer is taking a break on a private luxury yacht with his family in the Caribbean after he indulged over the Christmas break. Bieber, 22, was seen getting his yoga on with his much younger sibling by his side. The two were later joined by their step-sister Allie Rebelo as she practiced the tree pose and the pigeon pose.

He was seen wearing only a pair of pink shorts as he showed Jazmyn how to perfect her downward dog and cobra poses.

Shirtless Justin Bieber he teaches little sister Jazmyn yoga in Barbados https://t.co/7KZYsGUlTh pic.twitter.com/s0MAXqK32d — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) December 29, 2016

Here is Justin Bieber doing yoga on a yacht. Namaste. https://t.co/NHa3MHUFVr — The Cut (@TheCut) December 30, 2016

Justin Bieber practices yoga with his younger sister Yazmyn on board luxury yacht in Barbados https://t.co/A2XIZpzEwj — The Sun Showbiz (@TheSunShowbiz) December 29, 2016

The singer was also seen doing the child’s pose by himself in another area of the yacht. Justin has had a busy year with his Purpose World Tour, as he’s enjoying his much-needed break. Earlier this week, the singer broke his rule about not stopping for pictures with his fans after he chatted up some female fans who were happy to see him on the beach.

The pop star’s break comes after it was revealed he lost a lawsuit filed against him by Melissa Matthai, who sued him for breach of contract, violating Florida’s Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices Act, and negligent misrepresentation reports the Daily Mail. The mother purchased a meet-and-greet VIP package for herself and her daughter Gabriela for the Miami stop of his Purpose tour in July, which she spent nearly $2,000.

Matthai successfully took Bieber to court after he canceled his meet-and-greets back in March, stating that they left him “mentally and emotionally exhausted to the point of depression.” The judge awarded Matthai $5,298.75 for her trouble in getting the money back. According to the court records obtained by Gossip Extra, Bieber never hired a lawyer to represent him and never showed up to court to defend himself. The lawsuit won’t hurt Bieber, who made $56 million in 2016, according to Forbes.

Looks like yoga is working out good for Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus. Yoga expert Bee Bosnak recently spoke to People about three simple yoga moves their fans can do to start the new year right. Those moves include the seated spinal twist, the pigeon pose, and upward facing dog.

All three of these moves will help clear your mind, stretch your bones and muscles, and rid of any negative energy that’s stored in your joints. Now you know how to get your body in shape for the new year like Miley and Justin.

[Featured image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]