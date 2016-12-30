2016: The Year In Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian was the most talked about celebrity in 2016, and not all for good reasons. Besides the constant divorce rumors, there was the robbery thing in Paris. Let’s take a look back at some of the biggest Kim Kardashian stories of 2016.

Divorce

There had to be at least 100 different fake Kim Kardashian divorce stories over the year. The words “Kim Kardashian divorce” certainly bring in a lot of traffic. In February, Radar Online reported that Kris Jenner would be kicking Kanye West out of her house because of an impending divorce. Then, as the Inquisitr reported, the print edition of In Touch said that Kanye was moving in with Jay-Z and Beyonce because of the “divorce.”

The divorce rumors continued for the rest of the year, and Kanye West hospitalization after his mental breakdown fueled the rumors even more. Gossip Cop had to recently debunk a rumor from In Touch that said Kim Kardashian needed to escape from “madman” Kanye West, but that hasn’t stopped the rumors from continuing. If Kim and Kanye do get a divorce in 2017, it probably won’t be a big deal anymore due to the constant speculation.

#Blogher16 Conference

This author was invited to attend the #Blogher16 conference in Los Angeles, which featured Kim Kardashian as the guest speaker. The room of journalists and bloggers – even those who weren’t huge fans of Kardashian – were beaming with excitement. Kardashian received a huge standing ovation when she arrived on stage.

At the conference, Kardashian talked about feminism and being a role model. Kim revealed that she doesn’t sit around and think about these topics too much; she does what makes her happy and feels confident doing. Kim realizes that what makes her happy may not be the same for someone else and doesn’t expect people to emulate or agree with everything she does.

Paris Robbery

Kim’s robbery that occurred on Monday, October 3 sounded so ridiculous that many people assumed it was a joke or just a publicity stunt. Unfortunately, it was all real. As Us Weekly explained, five men dressed as police officers attacked Kardashian at gunpoint and stole $10 million worth of jewels. This event was bad enough, but it led to some cruel rumors.

OK! said that Kardashian was starving herself, and also claimed that she was being replaced by Kylie Jenner as the queen of the Kardashian empire. Gossip Cop had to debunk a story from In Touch that claimed Kanye West left her because of the robbery. Even Hollywood Life tried to bait readers with a ridiculous story that involved Beyonce.

Kanye’s Hospitalization

Kanye had several mental breakdowns that eventually led him to the hospital. This must have really hurt Kim, and it was the last thing she needed to worry about after her robbery. The marriage and divorce talk multiplied. Even People, which has proven to be a very reliable source, joined the crowd and claimed that Kim and Kanye’s marriage had been strained before the breakdown.

However, as the Huffington Post notes, the couple have silenced the divorce talk (probably only momentarily) with a family photo.

“Kim remains out of the spotlight while Kanye is reportedly seeking outpatient treatment. Though Kim has yet to make a real return to social media herself, she’s been spotted on Kanye’s page, as well as Khloe Kardashian’s and Kylie Jenner’s Instagrams and Snapchats,” claims columnist Leigh Blickley.

Let’s hope that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West can work things out for the sake of their children. Let’s also hope that we will keep hearing things about Kim Kardashian in 2017 that will have nothing to do with a robbery, a mental breakdown, or a divorce.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Image]