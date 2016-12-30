‘UFO Sightings Daily’ On Mars: Is There A Capital Letter ‘F’ On The Victoria Crater?

UFO spotters claim to have made a remarkable discovery with sightings of the letter “F” on the Victoria Crater of Mars. On December 30, UFO Sightings Daily reported that they looked at an image of the Victoria Crater on Mars and noted that the capital “F” looked like it had been imprinted along the edge of the crater. They also note that tracks of the Opportunity Rover can also be seen nearby and that if the rover is 1.5 by by 2.4 meters, the letter “F” must be around 2.5 meters in size.

Scott C. Waring notes that while he has found a lot of writing on Mars, most of it he doesn’t report. However, this is because he says that most of it is difficult to see. The letter “F” on Mars, on the other hand, is extremely “well-pronounced,” Waring says. He further adds that perhaps this letter or symbol may have once been important to an older civilization on the planet.

The Victoria Crater on Mars is around 730 meters wide and eight times the size of the Endurance Crater on Mars. The Mars rover Opportunity had to travel for 21 months before it reached the edge of this crater on September 26, 2006, where the letter “F” is thought to be. But aside from this recent discovery, there have been many such alien or UFO sightings almost daily on Mars since we have had images to gaze at.

Back in June, the Daily Mail reported that UFO and alien hunters had found what looked like an alien skull that was lying on the surface of Mars after looking at images that had been sent back to Earth by the Curiosity rover. A YouTube poster called Paranormal Crucible suggested that the skull was “obviously alien in nature.”

“Strange artifact found by the rover, appears to resemble a large skull, obviously alien in nature, could it be the remains of a Sasquatch or a bizarre Martian creature?”

In further sightings, another enthusiast saw what he thought was the image of a shark on Mars, which would prove that Mars once had vast oceans that are now extinct. So while UFO Sightings Daily has spotted an “F” on the Victoria Crater of Mars, there has been much speculation over other images as well.

Letter F Found In Victoria Crater, Mars On Dec 30, 2016, UFO Sighting News. https://t.co/ulTgVlqwjN pic.twitter.com/7mZg4WmXes — UFO Sightings & News (@UFOnetwork_) December 30, 2016

In February, the Daily Mail was discussing how what looked like an Egyptian sarcophagus had also been discovered by the Curiosity Rover on Mars. In images that were closely scrutinized, there appeared to be a mummy lying on the surface of Mars along with other rubble. Mister Enigma described what he saw on YouTube.

“Something remarkable has been found in a Mars rover photo. If we zoom into this Nasa image taken by the Curiosity Rover, we will see what appears to be some kind of sarcophagus lying on the edge of a cliff. It is awfully close to what Egyptians use to encase mummies in after death.”

Mister Enigma also noticed that two faces appeared to have been carved into a cliff nearby on Mars.

“Another strange thing about this is that in another photo taken a few moments later in the same area, there are what looks like two faces carved on the side of the cliff facing the area of the sarcophagus.”

As UFO and alien sightings are spotted almost daily here, the Express notes this could be a case of pareidolia, where our eyes trick us into thinking that we see familiar objects when we look at items such as rocks or clouds and that it is really just an optical illusion.

While NASA has not said anything yet about the capital “F” letter that is reported to be on the Victoria Crater of Mars, UFO Sightings Daily believe that it looks just like our writing on Earth.

