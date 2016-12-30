Kylie Jenner’s Butt: Does She Use Photoshop, Butt Pads, Or Implants?

Kylie Jenner is making those rumors swirl about her booty again. The reality star recently took to Instagram to share a bootylicious photo of her backside, which is making fans speculate whether she Photoshopped the pic or if she did something to her backside.

The young Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been accused of Photoshopping her butt in her latest pic. In the post, for Fashion Nova, it shows Jenner, 19, sitting on a bed in a gray long-sleeve shirt and a pair of high-rise jeans. She also looks to be surrounded by dozens of Hermes boxes but fans are focused more on her behind, as reported via The Stir.

Obsessed with my new @fashionnova jeans ????Get them at FashionNova.com ???? #ad A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 27, 2016 at 6:57am PST

Kylie credits her incredible booty to her new pair of jeans exclusively from Fashion Nova. Mashable points out that Kylie’s photo “definitely looks like it was digitally doctored if you compare the belt loops and pockets in her Instagram to the website photo for the jeans.” The belt loops look too long on Kylie’s bottom, which could mean that the photo was doctored. On the other hand, it could look that way because of the way that the starlet is sitting.

Meanwhile, other fans noticed that Fashion Nova also sells butt pads. The brand recently took to its official Instagram page to advertise the very popular “butt lifter boy short,” which is available in nude and black. Some are convinced that it’s the same one Jenner wore underneath her jeans, to make her appear more bootylicious. Check out the kind-of-NSFW post for yourself here.

Kylie was accused of wearing butt pads last year when she posed in a pair of skintight underwear on Snapchat, reports the Mirror. Kylie shared a photo of herself wearing a white crop top and skin-colored bottoms, which looked like they had butt pads underneath.

She captioned the photo, “This new Spanx are bomb. From target.”

Go follow @kyliekworld A photo posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Oct 5, 2015 at 2:40pm PDT

“LMAO Kylie just posted a picture on snapchat and you can see her butt pads!” one fan wrote.

“They are Spanx…here’s the link if you want some ;).” she responded to the fan.

The link described the underwear as featuring “rear pockets that release for a perky backside.”

According to a previous report via the Inquisitr, the makeup maiden was also accused of getting butt implants after she posted several curvaceous photos of herself in a black sequin jumpsuit that she wore to mother Kris Jenner’s Christmas party last weekend. Jenner last made the butt implant rumors swirl when she posted photos of herself wearing a Baywatch-esque swimsuit in the Bahamas around her 19th birthday.

Turks & Caicos ???? A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 13, 2016 at 8:32am PDT

Back in October, Jenner took to her website and app to credit her weight gain for her new curves, reports Us Weekly. She also knows how to make good use of her angles on social media.

“[I haven’t had] a** implants,” she said. “You know, I used to be 120 [pounds]. I was really skinny. Now I’m pushing like, 136. But it’s all right, I like the chunkiness. I don’t really think I have the fattest a**, but I know my angles.”

Even plastic surgeons aren’t convinced. Celebrity dermatologist Dr. Tabasum told the Daily Mail she believes Kylie had both her hips and butt done to make it appear larger and wider. She also went on to claim that the teen had too much work done at such a young age.

“Kylie is really young though, and there is a lot that I think she has had done at such a young age – fillers, Botox, peels,” she explained. “She has had her hips and butt done for sure.”

What are your thoughts on the rumors surrounding Kylie Jenner’s backside lately? Do you think she’s had work done or tries little methods that trick the eye? Sound off below in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows]