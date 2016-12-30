‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobby Brown Wants To Play A Young Princess Leia In Future ‘Star Wars’ Films

It has been a tumultuous few weeks for Star Wars fans. The joy that Rogue One: A Star Wars Story brought when it was released in the middle of December was quickly wrecked by the death of Carrie Fisher earlier this week.

Carrie Fisher shot to fame back in 1977 thanks to her performance as Princess Leia in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope. This was a role that she reprised in 1980’s The Empire Strikes Back and 1983’s Return Of The Jedi, as well as 2015’s The Force Awakens, while her digital likeness was used in Rogue One, too. Movie fans will get to say goodbye to Carrie Fisher as the character when Star Wars: Episode 8 is released in 2018, which promises to be a hugely emotional occasion.

But while it’s impossible to imagine anyone other than Carrie Fisher in the role of Leia Organa, Lucasfilm’s decision to make a new Han Solo film, with Alden Ehrenreich portraying a younger version of the character, and the persistent rumors of a Boba Fett film mean there’s every chance that they will want to explore a younger version of Princess Leia, too.

If Lucasfilm do decide to do just that then one of the most popular young actresses currently working in Hollywood has thrown her name into the ring to portray Princess Leia. That’s because Millie Bobby Brown, the 12-year-old that shot to fame earlier this summer thanks to her role as Eleven in Stranger Things, has made it clear that she wants to play Princess Leia in a future Star Wars film.

According to Movie Web, Millie Bobby Brown made these comments back in November when she was at the Rhode Island Comic Con. After being asked if there was one specific role that she craved, Millie Bobby Brown immediately declared,

Princess Leia. If they made – I think they are making another Star Wars – I would love a role like that. Because I want to do something far from Eleven or Madison.

This is a topic conversation that could arise in the very near future, too. That’s because Kathleen Kennedy, the president of Lucasfilm who is in charge of orchestrating where the Star Wars franchise goes over the next few years, admitted to Entertainment Weekly back in November that she was going to gather together with the creative team to work out where to go over the next few films.

After being asked about the future of the Star Wars universe Kathleen Kennedy explained,

That’s a conversation going on right now, too. I have to honestly tell you, could we [do nothing but standalones]? Sure. But I don’t know. We are looking at all of that. There are [possible movies] that we have been talking a lot about. But we are planning to sit down in January, since we will have had The Force Awakens released, now Rogue One, and we’ve finished shooting Episode VIII. We have enough information where we can step back a little bit and say, ‘What are we doing? What do we feel is exciting? And what are some of the things we want to explore?’

But who is going to help Kathleen Kennedy make this decision? Well, it seems like the writers and director of The Force Awakens, Episode 8, Episode 9, Rogue One, Han Solo, and the third Anthology film will have a say. That’s because Kathleen Kennedy added,

The story team and the trust, and the visual effects team that we have been working with. We always pull in the directors and the writers that have been a part of these other three movies. We create pretty much a very collegiate group of people to share ideas.

