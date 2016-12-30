Nick Cannon Says Planned Parenthood Founder Wanted To Exterminate The Black Race [Video]

Nick Cannon claims that the Planned Parenthood organization, through its founder, aimed to exterminate blacks.

The actor/rapper/TV personality made this assertion during an interview with DJ Vlad on VladTV.

Last month, in an interview on The Breakfast Club radio show, the America’s Got Talent host similarly accused Planned Parenthood of genocide against African-Americans.

A supporter of eugenics, Margaret Sanger founded the American Birth Control League in 1921, which subsequently evolved into Planned Parenthood, in 1942. Planned Parenthood provides reproductive health services, including abortions, and supported Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

Rejecting the pro-choice or pro-life labels, Cannon, 36, Mariah Carey’s ex-husband, disclosed to DJ Vlad that his mom nearly aborted him, but he nonetheless takes no position on pregnancy terminations, Breitbart News reported.

“I’m pro-Nick because my mother did go to an abortion clinic to abort me. That never made me feel one way or another because as a man, I don’t have the right to speak on what a woman should do with her body. I don’t feel the government should have the right. I don’t feel like any organization that makes money should have the right to tell a woman what she can or cannot do with her body. A woman should make that decision…”

Cannon, who also noted that he is neither liberal nor conservative, went on to say that Planned Parenthood’s master plan, as it were, was allegedly to exterminate people who it publicly deemed feeble-minded or lower class, but it’s real agenda was more sinister.

“When you look at Margaret Sanger…all the people who follow eugenics… It was all about cleansing…Margaret Sanger said that she wanted to exterminate the Negro race, and that she was going to use her organization as she founded to do so…To me, it wasn’t about abortion…It was more about the sterilization …and when it comes to actual ethnic cleansing — where they actually said, ‘we want to get rid of a class of people, a group of people’…in private, they were talking about the black communities…Seventy-five percent of [Planned Parenthood offices] are all in the hood…”

Cannon revealed that he was almost aborted in a 2005 song called Can I Live?, the New York Daily News recalled.

Back in August, NFL star Benjamin Watson of the Baltimore Ravens, a pro-life Christian, similarly claimed that Planned Parenthood was established by Margaret Sanger to “exterminate” black people.

According to Breitbart News, taxpayer-funded Planned Parenthood “performs over 300,000 abortions per year in the United States — making it the country’s largest abortion provider. According to the 2010 census, some 79 percent of Planned Parenthood’s abortion facilities are located within walking distance of black or Latino neighborhoods.”

Lawmakers in some states have pushed to defund Planned Parenthood with varying degrees of success, and similar efforts are planned at the federal level.

A critic of both political parties which he deemed corrupt and money driven, Cannon is a big fan of Barack Obama but didn’t support any candidate in 2016.

As far as President-elect Donald Trump is concerned, Cannon remarked that “He’s the American Dream for the lower class individual that maybe didn’t get to where they wanted to get to…We knew Hillary Clinton wasn’t popular.” Nick Cannon added that at this point in his career, he’s personally more interested in philanthropy than politics.

