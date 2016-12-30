Amber Rose Strips Down To Lace Bodysuit In Latest Boob-Baring Photo

Model Amber Rose is ringing in the New Year with sexy selfies. The 33-year-old took to Instagram two days ago to share a lingerie-clad selfie as she put her ample assets on display.

Rose is seen sitting in a black lace bodysuit, or teddy as reported by Daily Mail, as she snapped the photo. Even though Amber is sitting in front of a mirror, her booty can be seen as the tiny waist of the bodysuit doesn’t cover much.

The Daily Mail said Amber seems intent on ending 2016 on a positive note as she bares her cleavage one last time for social media.

“As the new year lumbers closer, Amber Rose seems committed to sending off the old one with a flourish. Which is to say, the 33-year-old’s posted an Instagram selfie in which she bared her cleavage in a tiny black teddy whilst she was sat legs akimbo on the floor. ”

She captioned the racy image with a simple emoji of kissing lips.

???? A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Dec 28, 2016 at 11:29am PST

In just the two days since Rose posted the photo, it’s received over 388,000 likes from her 13.3 million followers. Over 8,000 people also commented on the risqué photo as they expressed their appreciation of Amber’s figure.

“OMG….. this is the perfection”

Other Instagram users pointed out the obvious when it came to seeing Rose’s backside.

“U can see ur booty from the front! get it boo!”

Indeed, Amber knows how to get people talking when it comes to flaunting her serious curves. She shared another shot of the lacy bodysuit last week, but it doesn’t quite have the same affect as her more recent post. Amber also captioned the first image with a simple set of emoji lips as she posed for the selfie.

???? A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Dec 16, 2016 at 6:30pm PST

However, that image didn’t receive nearly as many likes or comments as the more revealing post. While it didn’t get as much love as her booty-baring pic, fans did enjoy seeing Amber seductively pose for the first selfie. Lala Kent even commented on the photo, telling Rose she’s her everything.

“You’re my everything, dude. Baddest b**** in the damn game.”

E! News covered Rose’s latest sexy selfie, saying the model posted for her boyfriend as she tagged him in the image.

“Though she captioned the photo with a simple kiss emoji, she made sure everyone knew exactly who the photo was shared for: her boyfriend, Val Chmerkovski.”

Rose strategically placed the tag right over her cleavage as she sought to catch her beau’s attention, according to E! News.

“She tagged her man’s Instagram name right over one of her boobs, and though we’re unsure if that little gesture was on purpose or not, it’s certain the purpose of the pic was to catch his attention. ”

The site also reported on Rose’s new relationship with Val, saying they met thanks to her appearance on Dancing With the Stars.

“Amber was competing on Dancing With the Stars alongside her pro partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Val’s brother, when the couple first met and started hanging out. Now, they aren’t afraid to hide their affection, continuously sharing photos of each other on social media.”

E! News reported a source told People Rose and Val are very happy with their status as things continue to heat up between the two.

“They’re both very happy with how things are going.”

Rose even posted a photo of Val to her Instagram two weeks as she stated she was going to take a break from social media until the new year, but “Bae keeps posting hot a** pictures.”

“When you said you were going to stay off social media until the New Year but Bae keeps posting hot a** pictures”

It seems she’s trying to keep up with her new man when it comes to sharing sexy selfies.

[Featured Image by Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images]