Azealia Banks Witchcraft Video The Latest In A Year Of Controversy

Rapper Azealia Banks has rounded out a year of controversy by posting a video on her Instagram account showing what appears to be the aftermath of multiple animal sacrifices in the name of witchcraft.

In the video, Banks, from Harlem, New York shows a closet in her home covered in what appears to be blood and feathers while also referring to herself as a witch. Before donning a dust mask and taking to the bloody mess with a power tool, Banks announces that she uses the room for Brujeria – a Spanish word for witchcraft.

“The amount of crap that’s about to come off my floor right you now guys, oh my God. Three years worth of brujeria, you know I’ve got to scrape all this s**t up. I got my sandblaster, my goggles, it’s about to go down. Real witches do real things.”

While the video was quickly removed from Banks’ Instagram account, it has since been shared by a fan on Twitter. While this latest development should come as no surprise to anyone who has been following the antics of the rapper over the past few years, the nature of the video was enough to provoke musician Sia. The “Cheap Thrills” singer responded to Banks on twitter, calling her actions “the wackest sh*t I’ve ever heard”.

Sacrificing animals for your gain is the wackest shit I've ever heard. Get ahead by being awesome, kind and working hard. — sia (@Sia) December 30, 2016

Unsurprisingly, Banks fired back on Twitter with a personal attack against the musician.

“And your ugly pasty dry white lady winter skin face is the ugliest fave (sic) I’ve ever seen that must be why you hide it all the time.”

Banks then went on to claim that witchcraft was part of her religion.

“HAVE SOME F*****G RESPECT FOR MY F*****G TRADITIONAL AFRICAN RELIGION YOU POMPOUS WHITE B*TCH”

This is only the latest in an increasingly regular string of incidents for the rapper. When she exploded onto the scene in 2011 with her debut single “212” Banks quickly made a name for herself with her straight shooting attitude.

While many artists use their social media channels to their benefit to connect with their fans, Banks prefers to use hers to start trouble with other musicians.

The rapper has a long running feud with Australian musician Iggy Azalea who Banks has accused of appropriating her culture and her craft while referring to her as “Igloo Australia”.

Banks has also taken shots at fellow musicians Rita Ora, Nicki Minaj and California rapper Kreashawn to name a few. While many fans seemed able to overlook these slights and stay loyal to Banks, her tweet in late 2015 referencing those accusing Bill Cosby of rape struck a different cord.

“Them bitches frontin’ like they wasn’t trying to get some of that pudding pop!!!”

Banks also came under fire for homophobic remarks she made on a flight from New York to Los Angeles in September this year. Banks was caught on video calling a Delta crew member a “f*cking f*ggot” and demanding he hand over her bags on arrival at LAX.

Despite the damning video, Banks later took to twitter to explain her side of the story in a tweet that has since been deleted.

“Ok so I get hit in the face by a man and no one cares. The (sic) only hear what I called the man who was blocking my exit. I don’t care. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. I don’t tolerate b**** a**ness and I don’t tolerate men putting their hands on me.”

Feeling the need to plead her case further, the rapper again tweeted about the incident several days later.

“I am bisexual. My brother is trans. My employees are all gay men.. Nothing else to say.”

Most recently, Banks has found herself in the news for an altercation with Russell Crowe in the actor’s suite at the Beverly Hills Hotel. After reports of the incident first came to light, the rapper conducted an interview with The Sun to air her version of events.

In the interview, the rapper claims Crowe was flirting with her and consuming a cocktail of drugs and alcohol. Banks claimed the actor turned when she insulted another guest, subjecting her to a racist tirade before spitting at her and chocking her.

Friend of Crowe and Wu-Tang Clan member RZA reportedly took Banks to the party and has since spoken out in defence of Crowe. In a Facebook post addressing the issue, RZA claims Banks was at fault.

“Before the night is over Azealia is insulting half the room, she becomes loud and obnoxious, Azealia threaten (sic) to cut a girl in the face with a glass, then actually grabs a glass and physically attacks for no logical reason. Russell blocked the attack and expelled her from the suite. I saw her behave as an obnoxious erratic individual.”

Banks’ antics have seen her dropped from the XL record label, while she has walked away from her relationship with Universal. The rapper has made several declarations announcing the end of her social media battles, however she is yet to put a stop to her Twitter tirades. Whether Banks buckles down and delivers more knockout singles like “The Big Big Beat” or continues to alienate her fans, one group at a time, there is no doubt 2017 will be an eventful year for the rapper.

[Featured image by Ilya S. Savenok/ Getty Images]