WWE News: Update On The Rock Appearing At ‘WrestleMania 33’

In 2011, The Rock made a triumphant return to the WWE after a seven-year absence as the host of WrestleMania 27. There, he found himself involved in the match between John Cena and The Miz, indirectly assisting Miz in having the biggest moment of his career.

This prompted a two-year feud between Rock and John Cena, which led to matches at both WrestleMania 28 and WrestleMania 29. Although the first match was coined “Once in a Lifetime,” WWE could not resist the box office numbers, and booked another match for the following year.

At WrestleMania 30, Rock was involved in perhaps the greatest opening segment in WrestleMania history, as Hulk Hogan, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, and himself kicked off the show. Minus the Hogan “Silverdome” slip, it was a great way to get people excited about the rest of the show.

WrestleMania 31 saw Rock involved in a segment involving Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. A staredown during an episode of SmackDown caused a great deal of speculation that a match between Rock and Triple H was going to happen on the big stage.

However, Rock had a schedule that restricted this from transpiring, and he was relegated to simply an appearance. However, this segment did involved UFC Women’s star Ronda Rousey, who hipped-tossed Triple H to the fan’s amusement.

Surprisingly, WrestleMania32 also had Rock return, but for the first time in three years, he had a match. Although it lasted only six seconds, Rock was in full gear to defeat Wyatt Family member Erick Rowan.

With all the accolades Rock has accomplished throughout 2016, it would seem as if Rock would have a full schedule that could prevent an appearance at the Citrus Bowl. However, according to Dave Meltzer, he will be appearing at WrestleMania 33.

“Unless it’s impossible for him to be there, he’ll be there.”

Similar to 2016, if Rock wrestles, it will be in a very short match. This is due to so much being on the table regarding his acting career that an injury would be of great significance. The Rock decided to take things easy regarding his wrestling career after a doctor was forced to push his intestines back through the tear in his abdomen, following his match with John Cena at WrestleMania 29.

As a result, we will most likely never see Rock in a full-length match again.

According to Wrestling Rumors, Vince McMahon is pushing for The Rock to do a match at WrestleMania, but he just wants to use the platform to promote his movie set to release a couple of weeks later.

“Vince McMahon is apparently pushing for The Rock to do a match at WrestleMania 33, but, as of right now, The People’s Champ isn’t interested in wrestling at the event, as he just wants to do a talking segment with his Fast and the Furious co-star.”

Even if Rock does not compete at WrestleMania, which makes sense seeing how it would be too big of a gamble, it still benefits the fans to see him at the event, especially if another celebrity will be involved in his segment such as Vin Diesel.

If anything, the two can be involved in a short segment involving a tag team who is not very showcased at the current time, such as Breezango. Since they are now portraying a fashion police gimmick, it creates a perfect scenario. Rock and Diesel could be out in the ring promoting the Fast and the Furious movie, when Tyler Breeze and Fandango come out to rain on the parade. This can lead to both teammates receiving a Rock Bottom, followed by both Rock and Diesel celebrating to the crowd.

Whatever the case may be, Rock appearing again at WrestleMania adds to the hype surrounding the event.

