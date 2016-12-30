Cristiano Ronaldo Offered $105 Million A Year Contract By Chinese Club, Real Madrid Turn Down $320 Million Bid

Cristiano Ronaldo is the latest soccer player to have been offered a staggering deal from the Chinese Super League. The player’s agent Jorge Mendes has revealed that the Portuguese forward was offered a three-year deal worth $105 million every 12 months, while Real Madrid were also offered $320 million to sell the forward.

Jorge Mendes made this startling revelation to Sky Italia, via Newsweek, insisting that the unnamed club from the Chinese Super League were willing to part with over $600 million over the course of three years to acquire Cristiano Ronaldo.

Jorge Mendes declared,

From China, they’ve offered €300 million to Real Madrid and more than €100 million per year to the player.

From the sound of things, though, Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t spend too long considering the offer, and he quickly rejected it. Jorge Mendes insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo wasn’t interested in joining the Chinese Super League, the quality of which is far, far, far below that of Real Madrid and La Liga, and revealed that Ronaldo is more than happy in Spain and at the club. Mendes added,

But money is not everything. Real Madrid is his life. Cristiano is happy at Real Madrid and it is impossible to go to China. The Chinese market is a new market. They can buy a lot of players, but then again it is impossible to go for Ronaldo.

If Cristiano Ronald had agree to move to the Chinese League then he would have instantly broken numerous records. Not only would the amount that Real Madrid would have received more the trebled the current world-record transfer fee, which is the $105 million (£89 million) Paul Pogba cost Manchester United, but he would have been earning $1.98 million per week.

As you’d expect, Jorge Mendes didn’t resist the opportunity to talk up Cristiano Ronaldo, once again labelling him not just as the best player of his generation but the best to have ever played the sport, while he also reminded the world of his exploits with Portugal earlier this summer, where he helped the underdogs win the 2016 Euros. Jorge Mendes continued,

Cristiano is the best player in the world and best ever. It is normal to have some offers. He won the European Championship with Portugal, it’s like winning the Italian league with Genoa: they were not the favorite.

Over the last few weeks the allure and the financial power of the Chinese Super League has been on full show. Earlier this month Shanghai SIPG paid $75 million to Chelsea for Oscar, who had been on the bench for most of the Premier League season, while they also reportedly started paying him $493,000 a week. On Thursday it was then confirmed Shanghai Shenhua had signed 32-year-old Carlos Tevez from Boca Juniors for $49 million, while he’s also believed to be on around $382,000 a week.

But by Friday Cristiano Ronaldo was already looking ahead to the future. He spoke to Real Madrid TV about his hopes and dreams for 2017, while also thanking them for their support over the last 12 months. Cristiano Ronaldo remarked,

We’d like to thank the fans who are always there and always believe in us. Thank you very much for coming to training today. It has been a dream year, both for Real Madrid and for the national team; An unforgettable year at an individual and collective level. I’m very happy. I hope 2017 will be as good and full of trophies and enjoyment.

It has been a hugely impressive past 12 months for Cristiano Ronaldo. Not only did he win the Champions League for the second time in three years with Real Madrid, but he captained Portugal to the Euro 2016 trophy, and he also won the 2016 Ballon d’Or because of his performances.

[Featured Image by Getty/Matt Roberts]