Sandy Has One Direction Family Baby News As Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum Dating Tweets Emerge

The One Direction family is growing, and if rumors are true about Liam Payne and “pregnant” Cheryl, there may be several 1D babies out there in 2017. However, what is unlikely is that Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum will be making a new baby announcement in the near future.

Although it has not been officially confirmed, photos like the ones posted on Capital FM that have been taken over the past months have One Direction fans wondering if Cheryl and Liam Payne will be having a baby in 2017.

What is true is that Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum co-hosted an America’s Got Talent Holiday Spectacular special on NBC on December 29 together. Also true is the fact that Simon Cowell is in a happy partnership with Lauren Silverman, and might not be interested in Heidi Klum.

Nevertheless, fans on Twitter were quick to point out that Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum “looked good together,” when they hosted AGT for the holiday special.

As for Sandy Beales’ announcement, he revealed to his One Direction fans on Twitter that his wife, Shanna Beales, is having a baby and their due date is June 2017. Sandy Beales also updated later that day to thank all his One Direction fans for their support.

In addition to One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson and possibly Liam Payne, 1D’s backup band and their tour support team also have children. For example, their head security guard, Paul Higgins, recently had their second child in 2016.

Simon Cowell, their band manager and record label owner, will have a baby in 2017 with his partner Lauren Silverman.

Ben Winston, the filmmaker for One Direction’s videos, recently had a new baby girl in late 2016 with his partner, Meri. Niall Horan posted a picture of him holding the newest member of the One Direction family and was even spotted buying presents in Los Angeles for baby Ruby Winston.

One Direction’s stylist, Lou Teasdale, also has a young daughter named Lux Atkins.

Outside of potentially having another One Direction baby, Sandy Beales has other projects now that One Direction is on hiatus such as his newly released single with Wheatus.

Other members of One Direction’s backup band, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, include Josh Devine, guitarist Dan Richards, and keyboardist Jon Shone.

Josh Devine has been spending his time vacationing in tropical locations, but this One Direction drummer is also working in Los Angeles in music studios.

Josh Devine is also showing he is a fan of Korn through his multiple postings about hanging out with the band. Josh Devine also credited an autobiography by lead singer Brian Welch for helping him “through some tough times years ago.”

Dan Richards has been working since One Direction went on vacation in Los Angeles as a session guitarist and songwriter at Capitol Records and other studios.

A recent post shows that he went home to England over the holidays, but Dan Richards will likely be spending time with Tess Kaemingk in Los Angeles in 2017.

They could just be friends, but Dan Richards spent his birthday in late November with Tess Kaemingk, and she captioned the photo on Instagram with “Happy Birthday babe.”

In November, One Direction keyboardist Jon Shone was together with Sandy Beales for a master class session in the U.K.

This is not surprising to hear since Jon Shone has been promoting a music industry learning project he is invested in called Echo Factory, according to his Twitter account, and they opened their doors for business on December 15.

While they may not have many current photos that show them in action, the backup band and One Direction are very close. For example, when Sandy Beales got married in mid-2016, Liam Payne showed up for the ceremony.

When Louis Tomlinson’s mother passed away in December, several members of One Direction showed their support, but Josh Devine also gave a subtle social media tribute to Johannah Deakin.

If there are more babies in the One Direction family that are unaccounted for, it is likely that they belong to the Modest Management team that runs One Direction’s affairs including Richard Griffiths and Harry Magee.

In February 2016, Billboard stated that they were number 49 on the “Power 100” list for managing One Direction, and they said that although they no longer represent Harry Styles or Zayn Malik, they definitely would be there for the future solo careers of Liam Payne, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]