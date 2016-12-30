‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Devon Clings To Life, Mariah Struggles With Guilt, And The Winters’ Family Prays For A Miracle

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease tense moments are ahead for the Winters’ family as they pray that Devon (Bryton James) pulls through after his near-fatal car crash during the week of January 2. Devon’s condition is critical, and his only hope of survival is immediate surgery. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Mariah (Camryn Grimes) feels guilty for contributing to the events that led to Devon’s accident. Hilary (Mishael Morgan), Neil (Kristoff St. John), Cane (Daniel Goddard), and Lily (Christel Khalil) wait at the hospital as they pray for Devon to pull through. Will Devon survive the car accident? And, if he does, will his marriage survive?

2017 brings new beginnings & new challenges on #YR starting Monday January 2nd on @CBSDaytime! pic.twitter.com/VbWR8xCvfC — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) December 31, 2016

Devon’s Condition Is Critical

The morning after Devon and Hilary’s New Year’s Eve blow up, the police find Devon’s new car crashed on the side of the road. Devon’s condition is not good —- they aren’t sure he can survive the horrific crash. Even so, they do everything they can to give him the best chance at survival.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Devon’s lack of communication starts to worry Hilary because they have always talked things out. Deep down, she feels as if something isn’t right because she should have heard from him by now.

Check out the latest issue of @SoapDigest on sale now!! pic.twitter.com/vx8Kxo4R9r — Soap Opera Digest (@SoapDigest) December 30, 2016

According to Soap Opera Digest January 9 issue, Neil arrives at the condo to check on Devon and Hilary and discovers that his son never came home the previous night. Like Hilary, he was concerned because Devon isn’t the type to not come home even if he was upset.

“Hilary’s in a place where she can’t take it anymore, ” Mishael Morgan revealed. “She feels horrible about the things she did to Mariah. She admits that Devon didn’t come home and was worried about him. She breaks down.”

Devon: Why did you lie to me? I trusted you.

Hilary: No, you haven't, Devon. You've never trusted me.#YR pic.twitter.com/a7JD9eapkz — †arabelle. (@ciaobellaaa7) December 23, 2016

Neil Tries To Reason With Hilary

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Hilary implies that none of this would have happened if Devon would have let her explain why she did those terrible things. Neil points out that he didn’t listen because it wouldn’t have changed how Devon was feeling about her at that moment. He told her that what she did to Mariah was mean and could have seriously injured her.

“Neil takes the opportunity to impart some wisdom to Hilary about why things are happening in her life. It’s not the best time to do that and she goes on the defensive.”

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Hilary sees Neil’s point. She worries that she may have pushed Devon too far and she may not be able to salvage her marriage. All she knows is she needs to find Devon and fix her marriage.

“Mrs. Hamilton, Devon Was In An Accident”

At the crash site, a cop checks on Devon while they wait for an ambulance. His partner tells him that things don’t look good for Devon, he’s seriously injured. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Hilary learns that Devon is on the way to the hospital after being in a bad car accident. Both Hilary and Neil dash for the hospital, calling Lily on the way.

Hilary has her faults but she LOVES Devon! #YR pic.twitter.com/UiGKnftUTT — Trish (@Trish_AllDay) December 31, 2016

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Devon’s condition is serious and will need surgery to give him the best chance at survival. The accident doesn’t help the tension between Lily and Hilary. As Devon clings to life, Lily maintains that once he wakes up, he will divorce Hilary.

Mariah Feels Guilty

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Mariah felt guilty for having a hand in causing Devon’s car accident. She wonders if she should have confronted Hilary privately instead of exposing her in such a cruel way.

The Young and the Restless fans, do you think Devon will survive the car crash? If so, do you think he will divorce Hilary or forgive her?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

