Dallas Human Resources Director Sues Company To Find Out Who Sent Her ‘D***s By Mail’

A woman employed by a Dallas-based technology company is hoping to find the identity of the person who sent her a crude confectionery “gift.”

Melody Lenox, the director of human resources for Axxess Technology Solutions, filed suit against online candy service D***s by Mail on Tuesday to uncover the name of the person who recently had a bag of salacious sweets sent to her office, so says the New York Post.

As stated in the claim, Lenox believes that the naughty delivery, which arrived at Axxess on December 7 and can be seen here, is the latest in a slew of threatening actions that she has suffered at the hands of an unknown individual.

“She claims the person who sent her the bag of d***s might also have something to do with her car being keyed,” an article from Dallas Morning News relays, “[as well as] bogus Craigslist ads tormenting her.”

By revealing the customer’s name, Lenox feels that D***s by Mail can help to “put an end” to the disturbing shenanigans.

Despite what may seem as being anything but, the mission statement of D***s By Mail directly notes that their product — which goes for about $15 a bag — should be sent and accepted solely in jest.

“D***s By Mail is a great way to tell your friends, family, loved ones, or enemies to eat a bag of d**ks,” the site reads. “Our products are a lighthearted and humorous joke designed to amuse the recipient. By purchasing our products, you represent that you are not using them to harass the recipient in any way or for any unlawful purpose.”

“If you are not completely sure the recipient will understand the comedic novelty of our products,” their notice continues, “do not send [them].”

D***s by Mail also simplify the matter for those who require a better understanding of the nonsensical candy’s intent.

“It’s not meant to be a threat or a way to bully,” the site’s FAQ section reads.

“If you are sending this with the intent to ruin someone’s day, then maybe it’s you who needs to eat a bag of d**ks.”

Spokespersons for D***s By Mail have yet to comment on the matter, although an indemnity clauses omits them from any legal liability.

In related news, several parents who gifted their children this year’s biggest must-have for Christmas believe that the toy utters an extremely adult phrase.

A collection of YouTube videos taken by those who purchased Hatchimals, furry creatures that “hatch” from plastic eggs, purportedly capture the kids’ product saying “f*** me” as it “sleeps”, Us Weekly reports. One of those parents, Victoria, B.C., resident Nick Galego, shared the possibly-NSFW finding with CTV Vancouver Island recently.

Please be advised, Inquisitr readers, that the following videos may contain adult language.

“I’m pretty sure it says ‘f*** me,'” Galego relayed.

The makers of Hatchimals, Spin Master, have strongly denied that the children’s product says such a thing, and instead claims that the sounds are purposely unintelligible.

“Hatchimals communicate by speaking their own unique language,” a spokesperson explained, “which is made of up of random sounds, and by making other noises, including shivering when they’re cold and snoring while they sleep. We can assure consumers that Hatchimals do not curse, nor do they use foul language.”

Some who viewed the videos say that many are confusing the dirty phrase with the more innocent “hug me,” another theory that Spin Master denies. Nonetheless, most have yet to return the toy to stores, with some admitting that they actually find the possibly obscene Hatchimals to be quite entertaining.

“We’re not going to return it,” Nick’s wife, Sarah, expressed to CTV. “It’s pretty funny!”

