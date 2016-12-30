Are Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Expecting A Baby After Their Rumored Reconciliation?

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have yet to confirm that they are back on as several reports have claimed, but already, they are facing rumors of a possible pregnancy.

As Kourtney Kardashian, 37, and Scott Disick, 33, enjoy a holiday vacation in Aspen, Colorado, rumors are swirling in regard to Kardashian’s potential pregnancy, the latest of which suggests the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star didn’t initially know who the alleged child’s father may be.

“When [Kourtney Kardashian] told pals a few weeks ago that she missed her period and fears she’s pregnant — she also said she didn’t know who the father is,” a source revealed to In Touch Weekly magazine on December 29.

According to the outlet, Kourtney Kardashian got back together with Disick, 33, while she was still seeing the much younger model, Bendjima, 23. Just weeks ago, Kourtney Kardashian was seen with Bendjima at a hotel in Los Angeles and days later, Us Weekly claimed the rumored pair was “hooking up.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima also faced rumors of a possible romance weeks ago, but after Kardashian and Disick were rumored to have reconciled, those rumors quickly fizzled.

At the time that Kourtney Kardashian reportedly discovered she was expecting her third child, she and Disick were allegedly on good terms and according to the In Touch Weekly source, he believed that a reunion was “in the cards.”

“Scott thought a reconciliation was in the cards for them, they had discussed having another baby,” the source said of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s romance, adding that they failed to use any birth control during their vacation in Mexico weeks ago.

“[Kourtney Kardashian] is very fertile. She has a big problem.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick dated for 9 years before they split last summer and share 3 kids together, Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2.

Months after their split was confirmed, Kourtney Kardashian began spending time with Justin Bieber and rumors swirled which claimed they were dating. Still, as they continued to spend time with one another in Los Angeles, both Kardashian and Bieber stayed silent about their rumored romance.

In October of last year, Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber were photographed with one another in Los Angeles and 2 months later, Kardashian was caught making her way out of the 22-year-old’s hotel room in Beverly Hills. Then, throughout the early months of this year, Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber continued to spend time together and in March, Kardashian labeled herself a “Belieber” after attending one of her rumored flame’s shows at the Staples Center.

Although Kourtney Kardashian and the much younger singer were seen together in July in Miami, they haven’t been spotted together since and months after their latest outing, the reality star was linked to Bendjima, a model and boxer.

“[Kourtney Kardashian] has a thing for boy toys, and Younes is just her type,” the source continued. “She’s been boasting to pals about his amazing six-pack, telling them she can’t keep her hands off his sexy body. Scott hit the roof when he heard she was hooking up with him.”

While Kourtney Kardashian has not commented on her dating life for several months, she and Disick are currently together in Colorado and rumors claim they are back on and continuing to spend quality time as a family.

“They have been laughing a lot and enjoying each other’s company,” a source told Hollywood Life on December 30. “[Kourtney Kardashian] and Scott have taken the kids to Aspen for some skiing and are continuing to get along great. Scott is not drinking at all and working really hard to be present for Kourtney during this family vacation.”

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]