It’s On! Britney Spears And Sam Asghari Spotted On A Date Together

Britney Spears and her rumored boyfriend Sam Asghari seem to be getting serious these days. The two just enjoyed a night out at Nobu Malibu earlier this week. The pop star and the video star were seen going on a sushi date at the upscale restaurant in Calabasas.

Spears, 35, showed off her fit physique in a little black dress, which she paired with a black leather jacket and black high-heeled sandals. Asghari showed off his body in a black T-shirt and ripped black jeans. The two arrived in his flashy white BMW and were later seen leaving the restaurant together with the model and personal trainer carrying Spears’ white handbag, reports the Daily Mail.

Britney and Sam met when he appeared in her new music video for “Slumber Party” last month. In the video, Britney is seen crawling on top of a long table in a black two-piece outfit and over-the-knee boots. She crawls over to Sam, who’s seen sitting at the end of the table in a black suit and tie. Britney then licks milk suggestively off the table in front of him.

In other parts of the video, the pop princess is seen getting intimate with R&B singer Tinashe, with the two dressed up in lacy lingerie and tutu skirts.

The couple apparently has a love for Asian cuisine. Their previous reported dates took place at a sushi restaurant. During one of those dates, Asghari took to Instagram to share a photo of himself looking cozy with Spears but later deleted it when followers asked them if they were romantically involved. That didn’t stop them from making it Instagram official again when they shared a sweet Christmas message to their fans.

The singer and her rumored boyfriend used the reindeer filter to record a video that Sam uploaded to his Instagram Story, reports The Sun. Britney and Sam were seen looking quite cozy in bed as Sam said, “Hello, Merry Christmas,” using the app’s voice changer. Meanwhile, Britney said, “Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night.”

A source later told E! Online that nothing serious is going on between the two, but their relationship could develop as time goes on.

“They went on a few dates,” the source said. “It’s not as big as people think it is, but you never know. Who knows what will happen in the New Year?”

Who knows if the pair will also spend New Year’s Eve together? Spears was last linked to television producer Charlie Ebersol, who she split from in July 2015. She was also engaged to her agent Jason Trawick. Although the busy mom-of-two has been single for a year, Spears told Marie Claire UK that she has experienced some bad dates. Spears’ fame and status have not made her immune to heartache.

“I’ve been single for ages and had a date with a guy I liked,” she admitted. “I was getting anxious, worrying he didn’t like me. We went to the movies, but I could tell right away it wasn’t working. It was sort of awkward. So after the movie I came home and that was it. It just didn’t work…He just wasn’t that into me. I liked him. He knew that. But he definitely didn’t feel the same.”

“It happens to everybody,” Britney continued. “Being famous doesn’t make you any different.”

During James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke, the singer revealed that she is done with men and she doesn’t want to get married ever again, according to a previous Hollywood Life report.

“I might not ever go to men again. I’m just done with men,” she said. “I might french kiss someone, but I’m not going to marry anyone, I don’t believe in marriage anymore.”

[Featured image by Mike Windle/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]