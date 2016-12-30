Rita Ora’s NYE Style Plans: Who Will She Kiss At Midnight?

Rita Ora and her longtime stylist, Jason Rembert, are opening up about the singer’s plans for New Year’s Eve, including what she’s going to wear. The British pop star is typically known for her sexy sense of style, but she wants to keep it cool and casual this year.

Jason Rembert is opening up about what it’s like to work with the multi-talented star. He has also worked with former One Direction singer Zayn Malik on the set of his music video “Pillow Talk,” which he styled himself. Rembert has been featured on Billboard’s Stylist Spotlight and is sharing some of his New Year’s Eve party and style tips.

RITA ???????????? cc: @tomford A photo posted by Jason Rembert (@jasonrembert) on Sep 7, 2016 at 9:02pm PDT

When it comes to dressing up this Saturday night, Rembert says that every woman should have “something sparkly” to wear. In addition, every woman should own “a pair of black pumps” and every woman should throw out their “jeggings” come the new year. Rembert also looked back on his proudest moment on styling Ora.

“Her October 2016 Paper Magazine cover,” he said. “We were really able to embody the range of Rita’s style.”

@dolcegabbana @papermagazine A photo posted by Jason Rembert (@jasonrembert) on Oct 17, 2016 at 2:11pm PDT

When it comes to Rita’s style this New Year’s Eve, it doesn’t look like the singer will slip into a sequin dress. In an interview with Vogue earlier this month, Rita said that she’s going for a low-key look this New Year’s Eve.

“It’s all about figuring out what character I want to be,” Ora says about her looks. “This New Year’s I might just take it easy.”

When asked what “easy” means to her, she said, with a laugh, “A nice pair of Zuhair Murad trousers with a T-shirt.”

Ora also revealed that she has style resolutions for the coming year.

“It’s about jewelry for sure,” she said. “I want to try big neckpieces.”

But, will Rita will find someone to kiss at midnight? The new host of America’s Next Top Model has been linked to her share of high-profile man throughout the year. In a new interview with Heat Magazine, via the Sun, Rita admitted that although she’s feeling lonely and emotional, she’s not looking for someone right now. She was particularly emotional following her performance for her lingerie brand Tezenis Underwear, and she explained that she felt “underwhelmed” during her set.

“I missed [performing]. I missed being home, I missed people hearing me sing and I missed people singing the words back to me that I wrote. It makes me really emotional but it makes me bless I have this. I’m really lonely right now.”

Opening up about her personal life, the 26-year-old has made it clear that her music career is the only love that she has on her mind.

“I don’t know if that sad or what, but I don’t know right now,” she admitted.

Rita has been through her share of ups and downs. She just came out of a six-month long battle with former label Roc Nation and is working on her second album, four years after her debut dropped. The label sued Rita $2.4 million for breaking the terms of her contract. They later settled, and Rita got signed to a new label and has been back in the studio.

She also has been single since her split from Ricky Hil last summer. Ora has been previously linked to Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, musician Andrew Watt, and pop star Justin Bieber. However, Ora has made it clear that she’s focused on her career. Not only is she the new host of ANTM, but she’s also in the upcoming Fifty Shades film and has finalized another undisclosed deal.

“I’ve taken control, especially this year. I’ve never been in a more powerful position in my career than I am right now.”

No matter what Rita’s New Year’s Eve plans include, it looks like she’s ready to take over 2017.

[Featured image by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images]