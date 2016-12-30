Kim Kardashian Is Staying ‘Busy’ And Protecting Her Kids As Kanye West Divorce Rumors Swirl

Kim Kardashian is reportedly staying busy as she and her husband of 2 years, rapper Kanye West, continue to face rumors of an impending divorce.

Throughout the past couple of months, Kim Kardashian has faced rumors of marital strain and while she and West have remained silent in regard to the current status of their relationship, a new report claims the 36-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is keeping herself and her kids occupied with playdates and other activities.

“[Kim Kardashian] is keeping the kids busy with family and healthy activities, hoping they will remain happy and entertained. North and her brother routinely go over to aunt Kourtney [Kardashian’s] for play dates with Penelope and their other cousins,” a source revealed to Hollywood Life on December 28. “She [also] has North attending dance classes to distract her from the drama.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West began dating in 2012 and got married in Italy in May 2014.

As rumors continue to plague Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, the source claims the mother of two is doing her best to shield her kids, 3-year-old North West and 1-year-old Saint West, from the alleged drama between her and West.

“[Kim Kardashian] is extra careful when discussing adult issues with Kanye,” the source explained to readers. “She either makes sure the kids are out of the house, off doing fun activities, or at least not in the same room. She doesn’t want her kids hearing any of her and Kanye’s stressful discussions, which lately, there have been plenty of.”

According to a second report shared by In Touch Weekly on December 29, Kim Kardashian has already spoken with divorce attorney and close friend Laura Wasser, who recently represented Johnny Depp in his highly-publicized divorce from Amber Heard, and has allegedly asked to have divorce documents drawn up.

“[Kim Kardashian] really thought Kanye was her soul mate and is absolutely devastated,” a source told the magazine. “But this isn’t what Kim signed up for when she married Kanye. She’s done.”

Kim Kardashian has endured a rough few months. As fans will recall, the reality star and mother of two was robbed at gunpoint in early October during a trip to Paris, France without her husband. During the robbery, thieves allegedly stole millions of dollars of the reality star’s jewelry, including a ring given to her by West. Then, several weeks later, Kanye West was hospitalized in Los Angeles after reportedly suffering from a “psychotic break.”

As a Daily Mail report at the time explained, via Perez Hilton, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had reportedly been feuding in the weeks leading up to his hospitalization, which lasted several days. According to the outlet, Kim Kardashian wanted her husband at her side as she recovered from the terrifying robbery in Paris, but instead, he embarked on his Saint Pablo Tour.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their first child, daughter North, in June 2013, one year before they wed, and in December of last year, their second child, son Saint, arrived.

According to the In Touch Weekly magazine report, Kim Kardashian would reportedly be requesting sole custody of her two children with West, if she were to file for divorce, but that doesn’t mean that she intends to cut them out of West’s life completely. In fact, Kim Kardashian reportedly wants West to remain involved with their little ones.

“[Kim Kardashian] does want Kanye to be a part of their lives,” the source alleged.

No word yet on when Kim Kardashian and her family will return to the E! Network for the 12th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]