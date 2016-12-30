This Christmas Gift Has Gone Viral For All The Wrong Reasons — Daughter Mistakes Gift From Mother As Adult Toy [NSFW]

A Christmas gift from a mother to a daughter in New Orleans, Louisiana, has gone viral for all of the wrong reasons.

Warning: The remainder of the article (including the picture of the Christmas gift) may be considered NSFW.

An 18-year-old from New Orleans named Shelby Donovan was left stunned when she opened her Christmas present from her mother in front of their entire family.

“I kind of just stared at it for a really long time, trying to come up with anything else it could be besides a sex toy,” Donovan told the Huffington Post.

“Because who wants to say that in front of their family? NO ONE.”

Impulsively, the 18-year-old made the decision to post two pictures of the Christmas gift to Twitter. According to Huffington Post, the internet could not be more grateful that she made the decision as the tweet and the pictures quickly went viral. The tweet featuring the Christmas gift that went viral for the wrong reasons and left the internet cracking up can be viewed below.

MY MOM HANDED ME A GIFT SO I OPENED IT AND SCREAMED REALLY LOUD BECAUSE I THOUGHT SHE GOT ME A DILDO BUT ITS REALLY JUST A YETI CUP HOLDER pic.twitter.com/bLJnTxDf1B — shoobert doobert (@robertsshelby57) December 25, 2016

The Huffington Post described the Christmas gift as a “gift to the internet.”

After opening the Christmas gift, the 18-year-old stood there baffled as she tried to find the right words to say. She wasn’t sure why her mother would give her an adult toy for Christmas. She also wasn’t sure why her mother would be alright with her opening it in front of the whole family. Her family – having the same reaction as the 18-year-old – started giggling at the present.

In time, the mother realized why the daughter seemed so shocked by the gift and why everyone was giggling at it.

“My mom realized why we were laughing, so she says, ‘What? Do you actually think I would get you a d**** for Christmas?'”

After opening the Christmas gift that has since gone viral for all the wrong reasons, the 18-year-old made the embarrassing mistake of holding the gift upside down as she tried to figure what it was and why her mother would get her such a gift.

Her mother clued her in on the fact that she was actually holding the Christmas gift upside down. Once the gift was flipped around, everyone was clued in to the fact that it was actually a cup holder and not an adult toy at all.

“My grandma’s [reaction] was definitely the best. She described it as, ‘Business in the morning, fun at night.'”

It didn’t take long for the pictures of the daughter’s Christmas gift to go viral receiving more than 80,000 re-tweets and being favorited nearly 200,000 times in just five days.

According to the 18-year-old, the Christmas gift that went viral for the wrong reasons does make a very efficient cup holder. She did, however, admit that she will only be using the cup holder in her home as she isn’t the only one who thought it looked like an adult toy.

“I’m almost too scared to go out in public with it since so many people on here agreed that it looks like a d****.”

The real question is, how would you have felt if your mother had gotten you this cup holder as a Christmas gift? Would you have known it was a cup holder or would you have thought the same thing this 18-year-old did? Share your thoughts on this Christmas gift that went viral for all the wrong reasons in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Amazingmikael/Shutterstock & Roman Stetsyk/Shutterstock]