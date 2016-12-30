New Year’s Eve 2016 Hours: What Grocery Stores And Restaurants Are Open On NYE? Find The Full List Here

It’s New Year’s Eve, and if you’re looking to find out which stores or restaurants are open and which are closed, you might find it’s a difficult task.

While many bars and restaurants stay open to give customers a place to have a nice meal and watch the ball drop, others choose to close down earlier and let their employees ring in the new year with friends and family. Many stores are the same way, with offering normal hours to squeeze the most out of the after-Christmas sales and others shutting their doors early.

So if you’re planning on going out for New Year’s Eve 2016 — or just need to run a few errands — below you will find a list of what’s open and what’s closed as 2016 comes to an end.

What’s closed (or closing early) on New Year’s Eve 2016

New Year’s Eve isn’t a federal holiday, but it does fall on a weekend this year, so all the government offices that are normally on weekday hours only will (obviously) remain closed on December 31 this year.

Many destinations will close early, however. Fast food restaurants like Burger King, McDonald’s, and Subway are open on New Year’s Eve during the day, but many locations close early in the evening (depending on ownership). The same is true of gas stations, with many closing down earlier in the evening.

Below is a full list of stores that are closing early (via Al.com).

Aldi — Closing 7 p.m.

— Closing 7 p.m. Best Buy — Closing at 7 p.m.

— Closing at 7 p.m. Costco — Closing at 6 p.m.

— Closing at 6 p.m. Fresh Market — Closing at 8 p.m.

— Closing at 8 p.m. Home Depot — Closing at 7 p.m.

— Closing at 7 p.m. Lowe’s — Closing at 6 p.m.

— Closing at 6 p.m. Publix — Closing at 9 p.m.

— Closing at 9 p.m. Starbucks — Closing at 9 p.m.

— Closing at 9 p.m. Target — Closing at 9 p.m.

— Closing at 9 p.m. Trader Joe’s — Closing at 6 p.m.

— Closing at 6 p.m. Walmart — Closing at at 8 p.m. (Super Centers remain open 24 hours)

— Closing at at 8 p.m. (Super Centers remain open 24 hours) Wegmans — Closing at 9 p.m.

Most banks will also be open for shorter hours on New Year’s Eve, though again this isn’t unusual for a weekend anyway. The website GoBankingRates.com has a list of all the major banks you can find open on December 31.

What’s open on New Year’s Eve 2016?

With many grocery stores closing early, it can be a tight squeeze if you need to grab some last-minute supplies for a New Year’s Eve party. Luckily, there will be a few options for late-night shoppers, including some stores that are remaining open 24 hours.

All Walmart Supercenters will be open 24 hours, as will select 24-hour locations of drugstore chains CVS, Rite Aid, and Walgreens.

And those planning to go out for a meal can find New Year’s Eve restaurant hours below (via Patch.com).

Applebee’s — Open until midnight

— Open until midnight Denny’s — Most locations open 24 hours

— Most locations open 24 hours Olive Garden — Normal business hours on New Year’s Eve

— Normal business hours on New Year’s Eve Ruby Tuesday — Most locations open until 11 p.m.

— Most locations open until 11 p.m. TGIF — Most locations open normal business hours

— Most locations open normal business hours Waffle House — Most locations open 24 hours

Many other attractions are open normal hours on New Year’s Eve, including movie theaters. If you want to ring in the new year by watching one of the Oscar contenders or a holiday-season blockbuster, you’ll be able to do it pretty much anywhere. Most major movie theater chains will remain open normal hours, though smaller chains or independent theaters may vary.

Museums and some theme parks in warmer locations are also open New Year’s Eve, though some may have abbreviated hours in the evening.

There will likely be plenty of other local restaurants and stores open on New Year’s Eve 2016, but if you’re planning a nice meal or want to watch the ball drop at your favorite bar, it’s best to call ahead to make sure they’re staying open.

[Featured Image by Scott Olson/Getty Images]