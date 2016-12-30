Bella Thorne Appearance: Fans Freak Out Over Actress’ New Look And Small Frame

Bella Thorne has a new look for the new year. The former Disney star has been experimenting with various looks throughout the year. Now it looks like she has settled on a new one for 2017.

The Shake it Up alum debuted her new, short midnight blue hair. Thorne, 19, first took to Twitter to share a photo of her new look along with the caption, “Short blue hair don’t care? #change.” Thorne’s hair is not only blue but it’s also much shorter than it was before.

According to Yahoo News, the actress now has a shoulder-length wavy bob. Her hair appears dark black in some photos, but fans could see the dark blue shades in the middle section to the ends of her hair. The outlet reported that Bella debuted her new look at Slim Jimmy’s birthday party.

Entertainment Tonight reported that the starlet was spotted rocking her new hair while she stepped out with Scream Queens star Keke Palmer. Thorne paired her new look with a pair of red leather pants, a black sheer bustier top, and a black leather motorcycle jacket. She topped of her look with a black-and-white handbag and black studded heels.

Meanwhile, Keke Palmer wore a long-sleeve statement T-shirt that read “Made Gold Eats Men,” which she paired with black thigh-high boots. Palmer was the same celebrity who defended Thorne on Twitter after Charlie Puth accused her of cheating on ex-boyfriend Tyler Posey with him. Palmer called out the singer for not sending his message privately. Palmer said that Puth should have addressed Thorne privately instead of publicly.

That's my boo thang???? happy birthday @raesremmurd !!! Last night was lit!!! #lastnight #mygirl A photo posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Dec 29, 2016 at 11:59am PST

After Puth’s tweet storm, Palmer later responded publicly, “Why couldn’t you have just texted @bellathorne in private if you were confused? The interview is dated,” reports PopCrush.com.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Bella has played around with her look this year. She debuted purple hair earlier this year at Coachella. According to E! Online, Bella got her eyebrows microbladed this year, showing fans the process for how the tattoo artists drew on her permanent makeup. When she dated Tyler Posey, she showed off her septum piercing along with her hickeys from her then-boyfriend.

Then, she showed up to the 2016 American Music Awards with lime green tips on her red hair. Later one, Thorne turned the tips into rainbow tips with multiple colors. Thorne has been experimenting with more of a rocker style lately. She has been wearing a lot of revealing ensembles that include a mix of lace and leather.

Fans have also been concerned about her appearance. They fear that the singer and actress has been looking slimmer than ever. Bella has been showing off her fitness photos and videos on social media, which is where she got her taut tummy and killer physique. However, Bella didn’t appreciate the concern. She clapped back at one fan who called her too skinny on social media.

Chop chop ????⚡️#newlook #blue #coloredhair A photo posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Dec 29, 2016 at 1:45pm PST

“Just saw a picture of @bellathorne quick question… is she dying? From hunger I mean because wow. I just want to spoon feed her son [sic] rice,” the fan wrote.

“Dogg I eat so much it’s redick [sic],” Thorne responded. “I just work out a lot and try and eat healthy but that doesn’t always work hahahahahaha.”

If you follow Thorne closely on Snapchat and Instagram, you will see that the former child star also loves to eat. She’s always sharing photos of her fast food fixes and indulgent meals, reports Twist Magazine. Thorne has let fans know that she’s happy and healthy, but she has chosen to work out and eat in moderation.

What are your thoughts on Bella Thorne’s new look? Sound off below in the comments section.

[Featured image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for The Critics’ Choice Awards]