Donald Trump Praises President Putin On Twitter: ‘I Always Knew He Was Very Smart’

After President Barack Obama expelled 35 Russian diplomats, there have been fears of Russian reprisals, but President Vladimir Putin has decided not to expel American diplomats. Donald Trump had applauded his move when he posted on Twitter that he always knew Putin was “very smart.”

Great move on delay (by V. Putin) – I always knew he was very smart! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2016

The Inquisitr has reported that after a diplomatic row with Russia, CNN had falsely reported that the the Anglo-American School of Moscow would be closing, which would have affected the children of the American, British, and Canadian embassy personnel in Russia. Maria Zakharova has stated that these claims are “lies,” and “The White House has completely lost its senses and began inventing sanctions against its own children.”

While Obama has told 35 diplomats from Washington’s embassy and its consulate in San Francisco that they must leave the United States due to a row over hacking, the BBC states that Putin refuses to “stoop” to “irresponsible diplomacy” by expelling American diplomats. Russia has denied interfering with the recent US election by hacking and has called American sanctions “ungrounded.”

“While keeping the right for retaliatory measures, we will not descend to the level of ‘kitchen,’ irresponsible diplomacy.”

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has said that the United States administration under President Barack Obama is choosing to end in “anti-Russian death throes.” It is in this spirit that Donald Trump has made his post regarding Putin on Twitter today.

“It is regrettable that the Obama administration, which started out by restoring our ties, is ending its term in an anti-Russia death throes.”

After President Obama leaves the White House on January 20, and Donald Trump takes over the American presidency, it is thought that Trump and President Putin will work together in what Putin calls a “constructive and pragmatic manner,” and they would be “able to take real steps to restore the mechanisms of the bilateral cooperation in different spheres and bring the cooperation at the international arena to a new level,” according to Sputnik News.

“Serious global and regional challenges, which our countries have faced in recent years, are clearly demonstrate that the Russia-US relations remain an important factor for preserving stability and security in the world today.”

While it is thought that Russia and the United States will seek to restore political ties under Donald Trump, which Trump referred to on Twitter when he praised President Putin, the Russian leader has been outspoken about the idea that the two will be working closely together once Trump is in the White House.

“Further steps towards the restoration of Russian-American relations will be built on the basis of the policy which the administration of President Donald Trump will carry out.”

President Obama has previously said that the United States should be concerned with Russia’s actions on the recent US 2016 presidential elections, as Huffington Post reported. Obama has said that these recent diplomatic actions have come after repeated warnings to the Russian government and letting them know that there is an “appropriate” response to their efforts to hurt U.S. interests.

A senior administration official has stated, however, that recent sanctions on Russia could be reversed when Donald Trump takes office, and Russian intelligence officials may be let back into the United States again. Could Trump have signaled that this is a possibility with today’s message to Putin on Twitter?

Donald Trump has already said that he doesn’t believe allegations by the CIA that Russia was behind the cyber attacks on Democratic Party organizations before the presidential election and suggested that the United States should concentrate on other things.

“It’s time for our country to move on to bigger and better things.”

After Donald Trump’s message to Putin on Twitter today, does this mean the two will be working closely together to help restore political ties between the United States and Russia?

[Featured Image by Mindaugas Kulbis/AP Images]