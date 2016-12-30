‘Vikings,’ Season 4: New Promo Trailer Released — The Great Heathen Army Is Teased, And Other Things You Might Have Missed [Video]

After the shocking death of a main character in Episode 15 of Vikings, History has released a new video for the remainder of Season 4. For fans who are seeking revenge for what King Aelle did, have no fear, it seems the Great Heathen Army is on its way.

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains information about Season 4 of History Channel’s Vikings as well as the historical aspects surrounding some of the main characters in the show. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Episode 15 of Vikings Season 4 saw the death of main character, Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel). After heading to England to finally sort out King Ecbert’s (Linus Roache) betrayal to the Viking village years earlier, Ragnar discovered he was not the mighty Viking warrior who could amass a vast following. Instead, he had to travel with a small band of Vikings he had bribed. His disabled son, Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh) also went with him. The only way for Ragnar to truly get revenge on King Ecbert was to hand himself over to Ecbert and hope the king would kill him. This would mean his sons would avenge his death, and by proxy, avenge the loss of the Viking village Ecbert destroyed years earlier.

However, Ecbert refused to kill Ragnar. As a result, Ragnar insisted he be handed over to King Aelle. Ecbert agreed to this, likely to save himself from the onslaught of Ragnar’s sons. However, before Ragnar died, he instructed Ivar to seek retribution on Ecbert rather than Aelle after his death.

The history books tell us that Ivar and his brothers did seek revenge for their father’s death, forming the Great Heathen Army and terrorizing England in a way the Vikings had previously not been able to do. But, will the History channel follow this version of events in the remainder of Season 4 of Vikings?

A new trailer released by History on Twitter for Vikings seems to indicate this.

The gods still have plans for the #Vikings. pic.twitter.com/AEEZfTYh7b — Vikings on HISTORY (@HistoryVikings) December 30, 2016

The Season 4 trailer for Vikings shows a formation of a huge army. While little is said about it in the clip, there are plenty of moments to suggest this army has been formed and that they are seeking out King Aelle.

Several times King Aelle is seen wearing a helmet and sitting atop a horse at the front of an army. Other images show two sides amassed and ready for battle.

For fans who want to see King Aelle die for what he did to Ragnar Lothbrok now have this battle to look forward to. History buffs who have read about what happens to King Aelle after he kills Ragnar will be happier still.

However, something to note with this trailer is that Vikings fans will have at least three battles to look forward to in the remainder of Season 4.

Some scenes show Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) along with Rollo (Clive Standen), Floki (Gustaf Skarsgard) and Harald Finehair (Peter Franzen) attacking what is likely somewhere in the Mediterranean.

Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) also has a battle on her hands in Kattegat. Interesting to note is that she also has a human sacrifice to perform as well. Fans will have to wait until future episodes of Vikings to find out if this battle has anything to do with the mysterious one-eyed man that showed up at the end of Episode 15 of Vikings.

While Bjorn, Hviserk (Marco Ilsø), Rollo, Finehair and Floki are all seen fighting in the Mediterranean, by the time the Great Heathen Army is formed, some of them seem to have joined that battle. Bjorn, Hviserk and Floki are definitely seen in the new trailer for Vikings, indicating this event will occur after Bjorn raids the Mediterranean. It is unclear whether Rollo and Harald Finehair are present though, indicating these two may have perished. Alternatively, they may have chosen to stay behind in the Mediterranean to fight on Bjorn’s behalf while he avenges his father death. Also present is another son of Ragnar’s: Ubbe (Jordan Smith).

There are others still who are notably absent from the battle involving the Great Heathen Army. While King Aelle is definitely there, the one Ragnar asked Ivar to seek revenge on, King Ecbert is absent. Only one image of him is shown during this trailer for Season 4 and he appears to be far away from the action. So, could Ecbert be killed at some point during Season 4 of Vikings? And, could this happen prior to the Great Heathen Army’s attack on King Aelle?

The other notable absence is Lagertha. While she is seen fighting at Kattegat, she is never seen within the ranks of the Great Heathen Army. If there is someone who would want to avenge Ragnar’s death, surely it would be her? So could she die soon in Vikings? Judging by Katheryn Winnick’s Instagram account, this is unlikely as she has posted many images on set for Season 5 of Vikings. So, perhaps she has decided to stay behind in Kattegat and sort out the problems there. Only by tuning into the remaining episodes of Season 4 of Vikings will reveal the answers.

Vikings returns to History Channel with Episode 16 on Wednesday, January 4, at 9 p.m. ET. The synopsis for Episode 16 (entitled “Crossing”) of Vikings Season 4 according to Carter Matt is below.

“Bjorn’s fleet launches a surprise attack, while Lagertha’s quest for power continues in Kattegat.”

[Featured Image by History]