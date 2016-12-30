Here’s The Official Champagne Of New Year’s Eve 2017, Plus Here’s Some Of The Other Best Wines To Toast With

What is the official champagne of New Year’s Eve 2017? And if that doesn’t sound good to you, here are some of the other best champagnes for your taste to toast to this New Year.

New Year’s Eve 2017 has an official champagne to toast with at your celebration. According to Market Watch, Barefoot Bubbly Brut Cuvée Sparkling California Champagne ($10) are the official sponsors of the 2017 New Year’s Eve Times Square celebration.

Barefoot Wine & Bubbly will be the “official” bubbly of the New Year’s Eve ball-drop festivities at Times Square in New York City.

Barefoot Wine & Bubbly has a sponsorship deal with the Times Square Alliance, the event producer. Neither Barefoot, which is part of the E. & J. Gallo Winery company, nor the alliance would confirm the financial terms of the sponsorship.

The value-priced brand is best known for its California-produced Champagne. Barefoot has emerged as a powerhouse wine brand, with sales of more than 17 million cases annually.

The brand described their sponsorship with Times Square as “inclusive” and is expected to attract an audience of two million people on-site on New Year’s Eve this year, plus another billion viewers via television.

Director of marketing at Barefoot, Anna Bell, said that the brand is “thrilled to be involved.”

“When and where else is our shared humanity more obvious?”

Barefoot winemaker Jen Wall describes their champagne as “fruit forward” and a bubbly that is priced fairly for what it delivers.

If Barefoot Bubbly is not what you’d prefer to toast with for you New Year’s celebration, here are some other great champagnes for different taste preferences.

Only wine from the Champagne region of France is technically Champagne, but there are plenty of sparkling wines that will do the trick.

More champagne is consumed on New Year’s Eve that basically the entire year combined. There are so many types and styles of champagne, you can definitely find one that will suit your taste buds.

Brands like Andre and Cooks are Charmat champagnes. They are inexpensive and provide a fun ‘pop’ of the cork, but beyond that, the flavors are lacking in comparison with true Methode Champenoise wines, according to Post Bulletin.

Dom Perignon is the creme de la creme of champagnes, and the most expensive. It is smooth, with tiny bubbles and unique oak flavors that will excite your tastebuds. Other great brands of French champagne are Piper Heidsieck and Veuve Clicquot. But again, these are very expensive.

Celebrating the #ChampagneDay with #PiperHeidsieck Cuvée Brut. #champagne #celebration A photo posted by PIPER-HEIDSIECK (Official) (@piper_heidsieck) on Oct 21, 2016 at 9:38am PDT

For a less expensive and tasty option, many people love a bubbly Prosecco. Prosecco is from Italy and it has quickly become a go-to choice for a reasonably priced champagne-tasting sparkling wine. Prosecco is a medium bodied with a slight sweetness.

Brands of Prosecco like Riondo, Astoria, or Adami are a great value for under $20 dollars a bottle.

California is also known for being one of the great wine regions in the world. French winemakers came to America and made great sparkling wines.

California sparkling wines can rival those from France for around $20 a bottle. Try brands like Mumm Napa Brut or Gloria Ferrer for great tasting wine at a low price.

A complement to any tablescape. Holidays are #BetterwithBubbles A photo posted by Mumm Napa (@mummnapa) on Dec 20, 2016 at 1:51pm PST

Perhaps you were unaware, but the state of Minnesota is actually famous in the wine industry for having amazing sweet wines.

Moscatos, Rieslings, and sweet reds are always popular among crowds on New Year’s Eve. Martini and Rossi Asti is the No. 1 selling Asti in the world. Asti Spumante is a great choice for someone who doesn’t really care for wine, but want’s to ring in the New Year with a toast.

Some bubbly Champagne, Prosecco, or sparkling white wine is sure to make any New Year’s Eve party complete. Start your 2017 off right!

