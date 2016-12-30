‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge’s Plan Works, Quinn’s Loyalty To Eric Waivers, And Ivy Learns A Juicy Scoop

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease tense moments are ahead on the CBS soap opera during the week of January 2. Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) plan to flirt with Quinn (Rena Sofer) to get her to betray his father, Eric (John McCook) works like a charm. Quinn’s loyalty to Eric starts to waiver, and she considers a fling with Ridge. In fact, she becomes so consumed with thoughts of him that she cannot think of anything else. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) confronts Quinn about the flirting, claiming she saw them in the steam room. Will Ivy go to Eric or allow Quinn time to explain what is going on?

Ridge’s Plan Proved To Be Genius

According to the January 9 issue of Soap Opera Digest, Ridge plans to oust Quinn from his family for good by proving to his dad that she never really changed. He believes that he can get her to fall for him that it would show that Quinn shouldn’t be trusted and can (and will) betray Eric the first chance she gets. So far, the Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that his plan is working beautifully. Ridge believes she will expose herself as the gold-digger he believes her to be.

“This is not easy for Ridge because as of the late, Quinn’s been nothing but nice,” the Bold and the Beautiful star, Thorsten Kaye, revealed to Soap Opera Digest. “But, he still sees Quinn as a red flag because she was a bit of a nasty before this and I don’t think that Ridge buys that her transformation story. He worries that this woman is out to get whatever she can from his dad.”

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Quinn felt blindsided by Ridge’s advances. She feels frustrated with herself for being flattered by him and later becomes angry with herself that she becomes so consumed by thoughts of her step-son.

“Quinn has worked very hard to be a better version of herself and is desperately scared of losing everything. She is scared of everyone accusing her of not being a changed person and scamming Eric into marrying her.”

Quinn Unravels As She Questions Her Loyalty To Eric

Quinn starts to unravel as her attraction to Ridge gets the best of her. What she really needs right now is a friend to listen to her, but she isn’t sure who she can trust. She has worked so hard to prove that she has changed that most people would take this juicy tidbit against her and twist in a way that Eric would kick her to the curb.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Ridge witnesses an unexpected side of Quinn he's never seen before. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/IAkyUHqP4Y pic.twitter.com/M1SqbHznta — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 19, 2016

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that the more Ridge pours on the charm, Quinn’s anxiety increases. The interesting part of this storyline is that Ridge started this “mission” to oust Quinn from his family’s life but finds himself feeling genuine affection for her.

Ivy Sees Ridge And Quinn Flirting

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Ivy witnesses Ridge and Quinn flirting in the steam room. Initially, she planned to go to Eric with the scoop but decided to give Quinn a chance to explain herself. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Quinn tells her that Ridge suddenly is being very kind to her and wonders if it is a trap. It is unlikely she will admit that she has romantic feelings for Ridge.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Ivy stumbles upon a steamy encounter between Quinn and Ridge. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/rPdKQt5jzH pic.twitter.com/v6qbkMsh3f — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 29, 2016

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) begins to suspect that Ridge is crossing the line with Quinn and confronts him about her fears. Will Ridge admit that he may have crossed the line flirting with his step-mother?

“Ridge has always seen Quinn as a demon — or a demoness— but as this crazy idea of his progresses, they’re learning a lot more about one another — and we’ll see where that leads them.”

The Bold and the Beautiful fans, do you think Ridge will fall in love with Quinn? Will Quinn betray Eric by sleeping his son? How will Brooke react when she discovers Ridge’s real plan?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for NATAS]