Camila Cabello Will Appear With Former Fifth Harmony Bandmates On Dick Clark New Year’s Eve Special

Despite causing shock waves with her Fifth Harmony exit earlier this month, fans of the X-Factor alums will surely be surprised to see Camila Cabello taking the stage with the group on New Year’s Eve.

This Saturday night, the 19-year-old vocalist will be seen alongside her “Sledgehammer” sisters — Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke, and Dinah Jane Hansen — during their televised Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest performances. However, there’s a catch: the two-song set that makes up their appearance was actually taped back in November when Cabello was still an active member.

TooFab reports that sources close to the annual celebratory program relayed that the girls recorded their performances during the weekend of the 2016 American Music Awards, which took place on Sunday, November 20. On December 18, about a month after the music ceremony, the world learned through a joint statement from Kordei, Jauregui, Brooke, and Hansen on social media that Cabello and the rest of Fifth Harmony had parted ways.

“After 4 and a half years of being together,” the note, which was posted on Twitter and shared by the Inquisitr, began, “we have been informed via her representatives that Camila has decided to leave Fifth Harmony. That being said, we are excited to announce that we will be moving forward with the four of us.”

Cabello would follow suit with a long-worded confirmation on Twitter 24 hours later, while also remarking that she never intended for the split to be anything less than amicable.

“I was shocked to read the statement the Fifth Harmony account posted without my knowing,” her note partially claims.

“The girls were aware of my feelings through the long, much needed conversations about the future that we had during (the 7/27) tour. Just like the other girls said in their statement about their plans, I had also planned to continue with my own solo endeavors in the new year but I did not intend to end things with Fifth Harmony this way.”

In retaliation, the now-four-piece Fifth Harmony fired off yet another statement via Instagram, saying that they did everything in their power to change Camila’s mindset about remaining with the group.

“Over the past several months, we have consistently made every effort to sit down and discuss the future of Fifth Harmony with Camila,” it partly reads.

“We have spent the past year and a half (since her initial solo endeavor) trying to communicate to her and her team all of the reasons why we felt Fifth Harmony deserved at least one more album of her time, given the success of this past year that we’d all worked so hard for. We have tried with exhausted efforts and hearts to keep this group alive as the five of us, and we want it to be very clear that unfortunately those efforts were not mutual.”

The foursome also said that they would no longer engage in any “back and forth” with Cabello.

Insiders close to Epic Records, Fifth Harmony’s record label, recently shared with EW that Camila is hard at work on her first full-length solo effort, which is rumored for a 2017 release. The LP will follow two past collaborative efforts with other artists, “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” with whispered former beau Shawn Mendes, and rapper Machine Gun Kelly’s “Bad Things,” which peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 in October.

Likewise, all the other members of Fifth Harmony are said to be signed to solo deals with Epic, with projects to come in the near future. Requests for comment from Ryan Seacrest and the production behind Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve went answered.

[Featured Image by Timothy Hiatt/Stringer/Getty Images]