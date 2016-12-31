Dr. Miami Exclusive: Getting To Know America’s Hottest Celebrity Plastic Surgeon Dr. Michael Salzhauer

Dr. Michael Salzhauer, better known as Dr. Miami has worked on some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Teen Mom stars Farrah Abraham and Kailyn Lowry. Previously best known for his Mommy Makeovers, Dr. Miami is now making a name for himself on Snapchat with over 1.7 million followers.

Last year he began releasing nearly-live videos of himself performing plastic surgery via the social media platform. The videos are raw, unedited and give the public a birds-eye view of nose jobs, breast enhancements and reductions, liposuction, butt lifts and tummy tucks.

All of the attention from his live surgical videos led to being nominated for Snapchat of the Year at the Shorty Awards. At the awards ceremony, Dr. Miami beat out superstar Kylie Jenner, only losing to DJ Khaled.

In an Inquisitr exclusive, Dr. Miami recently sat down and opened up about his early days as an up-and-coming plastic surgeon, his surgical specialties, and his celebrity clients.

When did you first realize you wanted to be a plastic surgeon?

I was an 18-year-old pre-med student when my girlfriend, Eva (now my wife), got into a bad car accident that left her with a scar on her face. After it healed, she wanted to get it fixed. We looked up a plastic surgeon in the Yellow Pages (it was in the pre-Internet days.) We found an experienced surgeon in Manhattan and took the subway from Brooklyn to see him. While she was consulting with him in the exam room, there was a book of before and after photos in the waiting room. It was the first time I had ever seen plastic surgery before and after pictures. Tummy tucks facelifts, nose jobs, breast lifts, etc. I was blown away. It looked like magic to me. I said to myself, “I want to learn how to do that!”

What would you consider your specialty?

I do body work and nose jobs. 95% of my clients are women between the ages of 18-45. I am most well known for my Brazilian Buttlifts, tummy tucks, breast augmentations/lifts and nose jobs.

At what point did celebrity clients make their way into your office?

It took some time. I had my first celebrity client after being in private practice for 8 years. First came models and actresses that were working in Miami or vacationing on South Beach. They like to keep their work hush-hush. However, they tend to travel in the same social circles, so word spreads fast.

Next, came the WAGS (wives and girlfriends of professional athletes, musicians, rappers etc.) There are plenty of those in Miami.

Then came the reality stars, Teen Mom’s, Bad Girls Club alum, etc. They live the reality TV celeb life, so they don’t mind putting their name out there and showing off the fact that they had some work done.

Lately, I’ve been seeing more musicians, rappers and hip-hop stars start coming in for work.

Dr. Miami, you famously worked on Teen Mom’s Farrah Abraham and Kailyn Lowry, what procedures did you perform?

On Farrah Abraham –I performed a rhinoplasty and a chin implant (which she had to have removed the next year)

On Kailyn Lowry — I performed a Mommy Makeover, Brazilian Buttlift, and Tummy Tuck combination.

What other celebrity clients have you done work on?

I’ve done work on lots of celebs over the years. One pattern I’ve noticed is that the bigger the star is, the less they want people to know that they had work done.

You can watch Dr. Miami at work when his reality show premieres on WeTV in February 2017.

Tell us! Do you follow Dr. Miami on Snapchat? What do you think about his nearly-live surgical videos? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Nati Celebrity Services, Inc. PR and Talent Agency]