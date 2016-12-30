Azealia Banks: 3 Years Of Chickens’ Blood Brujeria Witchcraft Sacrifice Snapchat Video – Hoax Or Real? [Graphic]

As seen in the photo above and those below of rapper Azealia Banks, Banks has often sported a Christian cross around her neck when Azealia performed in places like north London in 2014 — or at the 2015 Coachella Music and Arts Festival in 2015. Banks was repping her first studio album “Broke With Expensive Taste,” but Banks has caused a bunch of confusion with her latest Snapchat video gone viral. Whereas the Bible does mention animal sacrifice of bulls and goats and lambs in the Old Testament in accordance with sins, as reported by Bible Hub, by the time Jesus came along and spilled his own blood, that “blood of the Lamb” took care of everything — no blood of goats or cows (or chicken blood) needed. Therefore, Azealia has sent the Internet into a tizzy with her below video, wherein Banks speaks about cleaning up three years worth chicken blood that caked the floor of Banks’ closet.

In the video, Azealia is shown with the kind of power sander that one might use to scrape the finish off of their kitchen cabinets. According to Just Jared, Banks shared the video of herself via Snapchat — cleaning up the dried mess of alleged chicken blood and feathers. The 25-year-old Azealia has often graced the headlines of celebrity news reports — but this one Snapchat video is seemingly causing furrowed brows around the web.

Azealia doesn’t specifically state that Banks has killed chickens in her closet. Azealia says that there’s a bunch of “crap” that’s about to come off of her floors. Something Banks called “three years worth of brujeria,” which is reportedly witchcraft in Spanish. Azealia claimed that “real witches do real things” in the Snapchat video, which can be seen below.

Warning: The following Snapchat video of Banks claiming to be cleaning dried chicken blood off of her floor might be disturbing to some viewers.

Azealia Banks via instagram, cleaning the closet she's been performing brujeria for 3 years in. pic.twitter.com/0OsoSdJynw — AZEALIA BANKS VIDEOS (@AzealiaVideos) December 30, 2016

As expected, such a video has plenty of tweets coming into social media about Azealia, with folks wondering if Banks is really into witchcraft or not. A variety of reactions about Azealia’s video can be read below. Meanwhile, along with Azealia’s name, Twitter reports terms like “Banks witch” also getting attention. People want to know what happened with Azealia and Sia, Banks and the chickens, Azealia and Trump — as well as what’s really up with Banks’ wild chicken blood Snap Story — all according to the related search terms Twitter is currently reporting.

A sampling of the comments Azealia’s receiving via social media can be read below. Banks can also be seen in a below image, still sporting that Christian cross during a concert. It’s notable that Banks doesn’t wear the Christian cross when cleaning up the alleged chicken blood from her closet. Many people are commenting that Azealia’s “chicken blood” video caps off 2016 perfectly.

Sean Donnelly: “[The year] 2016 has been such a strange year, it’s only fitting that it ends with Azealia Banks revealing she’s been sacrificing chickens for 3 years.” raindrop: “Azealia Banks killing chickens?” Zack: “This Azealia Banks thing was too much to wake up to today.” Cesar Preciado: “I never thought I’d see a day were Sia subtweets Azealia Banks but here it is.” Denise: “No words. # azealiabanks” Dr. Dave: “Stop Azealia Banks! # chickenlivesmatter” Jonn: “NSFL: Azealia Banks Is A Literal Witch.” yas: “Azealia Banks really sacrificed chickens And used their blood for magic and s***… 2016 does not stop.” cassia: “Azealia Banks revealing her chicken sacrifice closet is such a bizarrely fitting end for such a bizarre year.” k.: “I wanna get into this Azealia Banks tea but y’all saying she was doing some witch s**, I’m good.” I Love Bowie Crab: “Azealia Banks sacrificing chickens to please the gods so she can get her twitter back.”

