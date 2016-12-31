Detroit Lions Vs. Green Bay Packers: Bold Predictions For NFL Week 17

The NFC North division comes down to this week’s Sunday Night Football matchup between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. It has been an impressive NFC playoff race, with the Packers winning their last five games in order to be in this position.

Detroit started the season off strong and has fallen off a bit since then. If they want to hang on and beat their bitter rivals for the division title, it will take a nearly perfect game. Green Bay is heading into Detroit with a lot of confidence and it won’t be easy for the Lions to fend them off.

Aaron Rodgers and company are without question the hottest team in football at this point in the season. Their offense seems to have found its groove and that alone should scare the Lions. Green Bay started the season slowly, but they are playing their best football at the right time.

Needless to say, this game is going to be an entertaining game for any football fan. Even if you aren’t a fan of either of these two teams, this game will be must-watch football.

All of that being said, what bold predictions can be made for this Lions vs. Packers game in NFL Week 17 action?

Matthew Stafford Will Throw for 300 Yards, Three Touchdowns

If the Lions are going to win this game, they are going to need a big game from Matthew Stafford. He will come through with 300 yards and three touchdowns. Green Bay’s defense has quite a few holes, which will show this week against the Detroit aerial attack.

Aaron Rodgers Will Dominate with 350 Yards, Four Touchdowns

Not to be outdone by his counterpart, Aaron Rodgers will dominate with 350 yards and four touchdowns. Green Bay’s passing game has finally shown its full potential and that won’t stop this week. Rodgers is playing at an MVP level and will boost his chances to win the award with a huge Week 17 performance.

Detroit Will Sack Aaron Rodgers Four Times

Rodgers has seen pressure all season long and that will be the case again this week. Detroit will do everything in their power to force mistakes from Rodgers with the pass rush. They will get to Rodgers four times, although that won’t necessarily relate to any forced mistakes from the superstar quarterback.

Green Bay Will Force Three Turnovers

Dom Capers’ defense has had a roller coaster season to say the very least. Green Bay’s secondary has shown the ability to make big plays, especially star safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. Green Bay will force three turnovers this week and that will put them in a great position to come out with a win.

.@packers. @Lions. Relive some of the best moments from the Top 5 Packers – Lions Games???? https://t.co/lx3BQVjsF9 — NFL (@NFL) December 31, 2016

The Green Bay Packers Will Win and Take the NFC North Division Title

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are going to put together a great performance this week and will take home a win and the division title. It will be a hard-fought game, but the Packers are the better team. Detroit will lose, but no one can take away the big season that they had.

Expect to see both of these teams leave everything they have on the field. Both teams have playoff potential, but Green Bay is playing at an extremely high level. It wouldn’t be shocking to see Detroit pull off a win at home, but for right now we are predicting the Packers to pull off a win.

Do you think the Detroit Lions or Green Bay Packers will win this week’s game? What are your final score predictions for the game? Let us know your thoughts and predictions in the comment box below!

