Nam Joo Hyuk: Male Lead Of K-Drama ‘Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo’ Clarifies Lee Sung Kyung Is ‘Like An Older Brother Looking After Him’ [Video]

Nam Joo Hyuk just had one of the busiest years in which his work will actually spill over to the next. In 2016 alone, he’s acted in three K-dramas. The first was early this year as Kwon Eun Taek in Total Variety Network (tvN) drama Cheese in the Trap. The second was about four months ago as Prince Baek Ah in the internationally popular drama by the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS), Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo. Finally, his third and current acting gig is the male lead character Jung Joon Hyung opposite Lee Sung Kyung who plays Kim Bok Joo in Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) drama Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo.

K-drama fans, especially those who look at every singular detail to assume certain Korean actors are in a relationship, took notice of one particular fellow Korean actress who seemed to be alongside Nam Joo Hyuk over the course of his 2016 and it happens to be his co-lead in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo right now, Lee Sung Kyung. They technically worked together first in Cheese in the Trap since Sung Kyung played Baek In Ha. Afterwards, they were often paired together for photo shoots and interviews. Ergo, it is only natural for those who assume to simply assume they might be a couple.

Well Nam Joo Hyuk has finally she light on the view of him and Lee Sung Kyung rumored to be in a relationship. He actually sees Sung Kyung, who is older than he, not as a “noona,” but a “hyung” as he says Sung Kyung is “like an older brother looking after him.”

Nam Joo Hyuk was candid in telling exactly how his relationship with Lee Sung Kyung currently is during an interview on Section TV on MBC, as reported by Soompi. The interviewer asked if there was any chance Joo Hyuk and Sung Kyung would end up in a relationship or even hinting at a “secret relationship” right now after Sung Kyung posted an image of her hugging Joo Hyuk’s back on the set of Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo. Nam Joo Hyuk clarified exactly what was going on.

“That [pose] was because the water was too cold and we had to survive.”

Nam Joo Hyuk firmly denied the possibility of getting together explaining that Lee Sung Kyung was “more like an older brother with a great personality who always looks after him.” This revelation would surely make a lot of K-drama fans shipping the couple cry, but to avoid anymore heartache or stress, the question that needs to be answered is what is Nam Joo Hyuk’s type? Thankfully, we know.

On the Snow app, Nam Joo Hyuk participated in a live session titled “Can You Become Nam Joo Hyuk’s Girlfriend?” The video was taken in the car, at the salon, and on the way to filming. During one part of the live session, Joo Hyuk revealed his preferences. For example, he prefers chicken over pizza and lattes over Americanos. However, the one important detail that got everyone’s attention was his ideal type. Nam Joo Hyuk detailed his type in two words: a “deeply emotional person.”

For more of Nam Joo Hyuk, K-drama fans can currently watch him in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo. It airs on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10 p.m. on MBC. For those who do not have access to Korean public channels, the K-drama can be viewed exclusively with Viki Pass on Viki.

[Featured Image by Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)]