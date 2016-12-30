Stevie J Is Dating Someone New And It’s Not Faith Evans — Who Is Singer Candice Boyd?

Stevie J professed his love for Faith Evans on the last episode of Leave It To Stevie and many believed that the Bad Boy artists had become a couple. If they did, it didn’t last long because just days after his former fake wife gave birth to their daughter Bonnie Bella, Stevie J has been spotted with a new lady friend and it’s not Faith.

The Love & Hip Hop Atlanta alum has most recently been romantically linked to another singer by the name of Candice Boyd according to Wetpaint. It’s not clear if Stevie’s relationship with Faith went south or if it just never took off at all.

No poetic caption needed… simply, imperfectly me ???? A photo posted by FOLLOW GOD (@candiceboyd) on Dec 26, 2016 at 9:06am PST

On Leave It To Stevie, Faith Evans seemed to evade Stevie J when he tried to take their friendship to the next level. Both Stevie and Faith talked about how long they have been friends and how they didn’t want to mess that up. Now it looks like they may not have taken the leap into a romantic relationship even though Stevie really wanted to because he’s been seen getting comfortable with another woman. Maybe it’s the same one who was at his house when Joseline Hernandez went ballistic but that hasn’t been confirmed (or denied) yet.

It was actually Fameolous who broke the news that Stevie J and Candice Boyd are hooking up. When the famous gossiper caught some screenshots of Candice’s sister commenting on Stevie’s relationship with her sister that can be seen here. They can’t be posted because of some NSFW language but they do seem to confirm that Candice and Stevie have been collaborating lately and I’m not talking about making music together (although they could be doing that too.)

For those who don’t know who Candice Boyd is, she’s an up and coming singer signed to Epic Records and the protege of Ne-Yo. Her newest single “Damn Good Time” can be heard right here:

This new dating news is a shocker since Stevie J said in a Power 105 interview just weeks ago that he was, in fact, dating Faith Evans. XXL Mag reported on the relationship between the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star and Biggie Smalls’ widow. On top of Stevie’s confession, the pair have been seen together several times, both on and off the Bad Boy reunion tour, over the past several months.

“I just feel that I shouldn’t have crossed that line because once you cross that line emotionally, it’ll really overwhelm me and her,” Stevie told Charlamagne Tha God. “Once you start dating your best friend, it’s a little different.”

To further prove that Stevie J and Candice Boyd at least know each other and are probably getting it on, Stevie shared Candice’s version of “Carol of the Bells” on Instagram last week. It’s the same Instagram video that Candice shared on her own Instagram page.

I love my brother @lscollection__ for always being A1 since day 1! God is The Greatest!! My coat bout to break the internet! #LeaveItToStevie nephews with me @ddv14__ @almighty_friesworld #ElBarrio A video posted by Stevie J. (@hitmansteviej_1) on Dec 24, 2016 at 11:12am PST

There’s no telling if Candice is going to make an appearance on Leave It To Stevie but Faith Evans already did. Stevie’s new relationship with Candice will cancel out his claims on the show that he might just stay single for awhile. Then again, since when does Stevie ever stay single?

Stevie pretty much went from Mimi Faust to Joseline Hernandez with no break in relationships. Ever since he’s been away from Joseline, Stevie has been linked to a slew of women including his LHHATL co-star Tommie Lee, his former business partner Ms. Jackson, Faith Evans, and now Candice Boyd. There are probably even a few women missing that Stevie J messed with that didn’t make huge headlines.

Do you think Stevie J will ever settle down or is Candice Boyd just another notch on his belt? Tell us what you think in the comments below.

[Featured Image by John Salangsang/Invision/AP Images]