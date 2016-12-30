Vicki Gunvalson Campaigns To Keep ‘Real Housewives Of Orange Country’ On Spectrum, Kelly Dodd Returns For Season 12?

Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson is asking support from RHOC fans. Following reports of Spectrum possibly dropping 14 networks, including Bravo, the reality star encouraged viewers to call the company and demand to keep airing Real Housewives franchise.

Posting a throwback photo, taken during a Real Housewives of Orange County reunion, Vicki Gunvalson asked fans to show their support for the franchise.

“Don’t let Spectrum take our show (and all the other Housewives) off air. Call 844-55-DELIVER and go to DeliverMyShows.com /react-text #DeliverMyShows,” she wrote.

Early this week, Variety reported that NBCUniversal and Charter Communications have reached an impasse after the latter “rejected a package price for NBCU’s channels similar to that paid by other distributors.” Two million subscribers in New York and Los Angeles will reportedly be affected by the blackout, losing access to NBCU-owned local NBC and Telemundo stations. NCU cable channels include Bravo, USA, Syfy, MSNBC, CNBC, and NBCSN among others.

Spectrum is NBCUniversal’s third largest distributor, serving over 16 million subscribers.

“Given this position, we feel the responsibility to inform viewers that Charter Spectrum may drop NBCUniversal’s networks at the end of the year, including NBC, Telemundo, USA, Bravo and hit shows including the #1 show on TV—Sunday Night Football, WWE, the Golden Globes, This is Us and more.”

Fans of Bravo would lose access to Real Housewives franchise, Watch What Happens Live, Shahs of Sunset, and Vanderpump Rules among others. Several fans were quick to respond to Vicki Gunvalson’s post, saying that they would do everything they can to keep Real Housewives of Orange County on Spectrum.

“Not happening, I’ll harass the crap out of them!!” a fan wrote.

“Waiiiiiiiit what????????? They want to end the housewives show oh hellllllll nah,” another added.

In other news, as Inquisitr previously reported, Vicki Gunvalson is definitely coming back for Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12. The RHOC star veteran recently shared a photo with Brianna Stanko with the hashtags, #rhocinthemaking, #season12 and #letsgo. Vicki also gave a shoutout to her friend Kelly Dodd who has also been allegedly asked to return for Season 12.

Having so much fun at her first OC dinner at Mastros. She just moved here from Atlanta. Give her some love girls! @briannastanko #rhocinthemaking #season12 #letsgo @rhoc_kellyddodd Kelly we are missing you girl A photo posted by Vicki Gunvalson (@vickigunvalson) on Dec 20, 2016 at 9:23pm PST

In an interview with Page Six, Kelly, however, revealed that she’s still unsure about returning for another season of RHOC. The newcomer explained that while being a Housewife was a great experience, she did not appreciate the way she was treated by her co-stars.

“I was going on the show thinking it would be a lighthearted and more fun rather than in attack mode all the time. I’m not saying I’m perfect, I’ve said some things that weren’t appropriate, but you know, I think people like to see that and then again, I think a lot of people don’t.”

If Kelly Dodd were to turn down Bravo’s offer to return for Season 12 of Real Housewives of Orange County, Vicki Gunvalson would have lost her only ally. Even though she tried to make amends with Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador, by the end of Season 11, their relationship seemed to have reached a point of no return after Vicki accused David of hitting Shannon, and Eddie being gay.

In the RHOC Season 11 finale, Vicki said that she wanted to move on but her co-stars wouldn’t move past all that has happened.

“I thought we were at a place where we can move forward but this group of women has shown their true colors this year. I’m tired of people trying to accuse me of wrongdoings. I’m done. It’s time to move on,” Vicki said.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]