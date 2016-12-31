Angelina Jolie Not Relocating To Cambodia Due To Publicity Her Divorce With Brad Pitt Is Getting [Debunked]

Angelina Jolie reportedly finds it difficult to take all the talk about her high-profile divorce that she’s now considering to relocate to a remote part of Cambodia. According to Radar Online via Gossip Cop, the publicity her split is getting is simply too much for Angelina that she just wants to get away.

While it was previously suggested that the Maleficent star is planning to move to London, the latest report claims that Angelina has started “making plans for a move to her traditional Cambodian house in the middle of the Asian jungle.”

“It’s the one place that has absolutely nothing to do with Brad. She bought it two years before they fell in love, so she feels like spending a few months there will help her get clarity on life for the first time in a while.”

Gossip Cop busted the dubious report. It also did not mention if the Jolie-Pitt kids would join their mother. Should she decide to make the move, it might only intensify her court battle with Brad Pitt. After all, the World War Z actor will be worried about how the kids will adjust to a different place. Since they grew up all their lives in the U.S., the new surroundings might overwhelm them. The alleged move will definitely affect their education too.

Even if Angelina and Brad still haven’t agreed on a custody schedule, it appears that the two temporarily disregarded their differences because over the holiday weekend, Brad was able to see all of the children.

As per Entertainment Tonight, the therapist and the children arranged the meeting. While Angelina was not present, the website claims that reports alleging that she’s unhappy because of the Christmas get-together are false.

Prior to the meeting, Brad accused Angelina of having no “self-regulation mechanism to preclude sensitive information from being placed in the public record.” In his court documents, he stated that Angelina “exposed the children by making public the names of their therapist and other mental health professionals.” Brad has been requesting for court documents to be sealed.

In November, Brad’s legal representative, Lance Spiegel, filed a request to increase the frequency of Brad’s visit to his children to twice a week. However, Angelina’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, maintained that it’s the therapist who should decide on the matter.

An insider close to Angelina told Us Weekly that Brad’s “latest legal move was just a smear tactic” because the two already signed an agreement that would seal the case. Another tipster dismissed the statement and told the website that Brad would not waste his time filing additional documents if the said agreement was true.

Brad’s successful holiday reunion with his kids can put another rumor to rest. As per In Touch, Angelina and Brad’s custody battle is also affecting the children’s bond. Since Maddox and Pax allegedly do not want to see their father, their younger sisters are furious. Zahara, Shiloh, and Vivienne are allegedly “accusing their older brothers of being responsible for their not seeing Brad either.”

Now that Brad and the kids were able to meet for the holidays, it means that Maddox and Pax are not making things difficult for their siblings. It is the counselling team that determines if the children are ready to talk to their father.

Ever since Angelina filed for divorce on September 19, Brad has only seen the children a handful of times. For Thanksgiving, he opted to stay at a secluded resort in Turks and Caicos with a close pal.

[Featured Image by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images]