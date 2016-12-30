Jennifer Lopez & Drake Grind And Kiss On Camera: New Couple Tease Music Collaboration At Party

Jennifer Lopez and Drake have put the romance rumors to bed after some very public display of affection at a winter wonderland party. The new couple proved they were more than just friends by grinding and kissing on camera and even teasing their new music collaboration.

Days after Jennifer Lopez and Drake cuddled up for the photo that sparked the dating rumors, the two attended a winter wonderland formal event and were snapped sharing kisses and dancing closely on the dancefloor, according to People.

Drake, 30, and Lopez, 47, were crowned the king and queen at the winter wonderland party and the two danced while their rumored musical collaboration appeared to be teased in the background.

A source close to the new celebrity couple told reporters that JLo was excited to see where the new year would take her.

“Jen is looking forward with excitement to the new year. She keeps hanging out with Drake, and he has visited her house. She has nothing but nice things to say about Drake. They do work on music together [but are] clearly enjoying each other on another level too.”

While Jennifer Lopez is smitten by her new beau, Drake’s ex-fling Rihanna has since unfollowed Jennifer on Instagram, according to Daily Mail.

“Jen loves the attention and she seems very happy to be spending time with him. Drake is very charming. He treats Jen with lots of respect. She seems very smitten.”

Clearly, Rihanna is not too excited for the new couple.

“Only a few months ago she and Drake were still together. Jen is one of her friends in the industry which made her all the more surprised.”

Prior to the new music couple’s romance confirmation, sources told People that the two were just friends. Drake and Jennifer were supposedly just working on music together, but also spending quite a bit of time together.

“They seem to really like and respect each other, but it’s early,” the source says. “Where it goes, we shall see. Friends of them both are hoping it becomes something, but it’s too early to say more than that.”

Drake and Lopez were both spotted at the same party last week at the Los Angeles hot spot Delilah.

Drake also attended Jennifer Lopez’s residency show at Planet Hollywood — twice.

The celebrity couple was likely trying to keep their romance under wraps during the initial stages, but it seems that Drake and JLo were ready to let the world see their love as they danced the night away at the winter wonderland party.

Perhaps now that Drake and Jennifer Lopez have given their friends a sneak peek of their music collaboration at the winter wonderland party, it won’t be much longer until the song is released to the public.

