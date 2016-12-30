2017 Times Square Ball Drop Live Video: Watch New Year’s Eve Countdown Online, TV, Mobile Apps

Get ready to ring in 2017 wherever you are on New Year’s Eve when the iconic Times Square Ball drops from high atop One Times Square. Watch the ball drop live streaming online, on your smartphone, or, if you want to watch the star-studded New Year’s Eve TV specials on-the-go, download free apps from ABC, NBC, and CNN so you don’t miss Saturday night’s big countdown.

And whether you want to watch hours of entertainment or just the ball drop, check out the list below for all of the info on how to watch the big event on your computer, tablet, smartphone, or TV. We’ve also included information on live streaming the always popular Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2017 as well as two other holiday specials that will be airing December 31.

Get ready to yell, “Happy New Year 2017!” along with millions of people who will be counting down the final minute of 2016 on Saturday night.

You don’t have to go to New York City to watch the New Year’s Eve festivities — thanks to live streams from several TV networks and special Times Square apps, you can watch the ball drop from the comfort of your own home, from your year-end party, or, if you’re stuck at work, you can invite your boss to watch the countdown to 2017 right along with you on your iPhone or Android device.

Free Live Feed: Get a great view of the ball drop on your computer or mobile device on one either TimesSquareBall.net or TimeSquareNYC.org.

Get a great view of the ball drop on your computer or mobile device on one either TimesSquareBall.net or TimeSquareNYC.org. iPhone and Android App: Download the official Time Square Ball Drop mobile app and watch a six-hour live stream of all the events in Times Square including the big countdown to 2017 at the stroke of midnight.

New Year’s Eve TV special live streaming online/mobile: Watch all three New Year’s Eve TV specials listed below on your smartphone or tablet when you download the network’s free mobile apps.

Watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2017 on ABC TV starting at 8 p.m. ET or on your computer or mobile device with on ABC.go.com. Note – a cable subscription is required to live stream the show.

Watch NBC’s New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly on your local NBC TV channel or online on NBC.com or by using the network’s free mobile app for your iPhone, Android device, Apple TV, Roku, or Xbox Live. You will have to sign in with your cable account user ID and password to gain access to the live stream.

NBC – New Year's Eve with Carson Daly pic.twitter.com/JRrzKEaT9z — Tom D'Angelo (@tvtomd) January 1, 2016

CNN will also be airing a live New Year’s Eve special hosted by Anderson Cooper and Kathy Griffin on Saturday night. Download CNN’s mobile apps for iPhone, Android, Kindle Fire, and Windows devices and log in with your cable account information.

If you’re hoping to watch an MTV-hosted New Year’s Eve special, you’re out of luck. The network hasn’t broadcasted the special in two years. Instead, you’re stuck with watching a Ridiculousness marathon, which is perfectly fine because 2016 was filled with ridiculousness.

According to the Times Square Alliance, more than 1 million people are expected to flock to Times Square in New York City on Saturday night to welcome in 2017. And you’re not alone if you will be watching the ball drop from your home — at least 1 billion people from around the world are expected to watch on TV, online, or on their mobile devices.

[Featured Image by Mario Tama/Getty Images]