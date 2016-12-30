The Best Netflix Movies Coming In January 2017: ‘Hugo,’ ‘The Shining,’ ‘Caddyshack,’ And More

As we say goodbye to 2016 and hello to 2017, we can look forward to some of the best movies coming to Netflix this January. Like every month, not all of the movies coming to Netflix in January are gems; titles like Dreamcatcher were a flop with both audiences and critics alike. The list below is based on the ratings from Rotten Tomatoes and only focuses on the best Netflix movies that were either a hit among audiences or critics (usually both).

Boogie Nights

Watch Dirk Diggler’s rise in the adult film industry in this smash-hit that put Mark Wahlberg on the map! Joining Wahlberg is an all-star cast: Burt Reynolds, Julianne Moore, John C. Reilly, Don Cheadle, Heather Graham, Luis Guzman, William H. Macy, and Philip Seymour Hoffman. You can watch all of the raunchiness on Netflix on January 1.

Braveheart

Directed by and starring Mel Gibson, this five-time Oscar winner is one of his best movies. This powerful film arrives on Netflix on January 1.

Caddyshack

This is one of the funniest movies from the ’80s, and that’s saying a lot. Netflix viewers can watch Rodney Dangerfield, Bill Murray, Chevy Chase, and the groundhog wreak havoc on January 1.

E.T. the Extra Terrestrial

This title showed up a few months ago on Netflix and almost left as soon as it arrived. Well, the little alien is back for more on the first of January.

Hugo

With titles like The Wolf of Wall Street, Goodfellas, and Taxi Driver, most people don’t think of family movies when they hear the name Martin Scorsese. But make no mistake about it: this feel-good gem is still one of his best movies. Hugo hits Netflix on January 1.

Ocean’s Twelve

The critics were split on this sequel, but most audiences found this fun-filled caper to be refreshing. Netflix subscribers can watch George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Bernie Mac, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and so many others on January 1.

The Shining

This is considered one of the best horror movies of all time. On January 1, Netflix subscribers can watch Jack Nicholson hack his way through a door announcing, “Here’s Johnny!”

The Superman Franchise

Not all of the movies in this franchise were hits — Superman IV was great for all the wrong reasons (yes, there was a nuclear man) — but Netflix is bringing on the whole shebang. Well, almost the whole shebang. On January 1, Netflix audiences can binge-watch Superman: The Movie, Superman II, Superman III, Superman IV: The Quest for Peace, and Superman Returns.

V for Vendetta

The film that reminded us to “Remember, remember, the fifth of November.” And you can remember the fifth of November on the first of January. Starring Natalie Portman and Hugo Weaving, this is one of the most popular films to be adapted from a graphic novel. Cinema Crazed describes why this is one of the best Netflix movies in January.

“[James] McTeigue’s film is both an excellent action film, and a brutally intelligent political thriller fixed to the modern socio-economic and political currents with biting satire, and an almost demented subtle commentary that only those in touch with the current political events can and will catch on towards; suffice it to say ‘V for Vendetta’ is far from your typical superhero actioner.”

Vanilla Sky

If you’re looking for weird movies that blend various genres starring Tom Cruise, then look no further. Netflix viewers can watch Tom Cruise, Penelope Cruz, Cameron Diaz, Jason Lee, and Kurt Russell on January 1.

Under the Shadow

Set in post-revolution 1980s Tehran, a family is coping with the war-torn environment when an evil force begins to haunt their home. Netflix audiences can watch this dramatic horror film on January 7.

It Follows

This is considered by many to be one of the best and most original horror movies of 2015. A young woman is haunted by an evil force after a sexual encounter. Catch all of the terror and suspense on Netflix on January 13.

Camp X-Ray

Starring Kristen Stewart, this powerful drama is about a soldier stationed at Guantanamo Bay who befriends a prisoner. Camp X-Ray hits Netflix on January 14.

From Boogie Nights to Camp X-Ray, some of the best movies are coming to Netflix in January.

[Featured Image by Warner Bros.]